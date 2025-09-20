Hamas propaganda image warns hostages to share fate of missing navigator Ron Arad

Hamas published on Saturday a propaganda image portraying the 48 hostages still held in the Gaza Strip, labeling each one as Ron Arad, the Israeli Air Force navigator missing since 1988.
The image reads: “Because of Netanyahu’s refusal, and Zamir’s capitulation, a parting image as the military operation in Gaza City begins.” The text accuses Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of rejecting a ceasefire-hostage deal, while blaming IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Eyal Zamir for executing the order to invade Gaza City despite his reported objections.
Of the 48 captives, Israeli officials say 20 are believed alive, two are in grave condition, and the rest are dead. The bodies of at least 26 confirmed dead are being held, along with Hadar Goldin, a soldier killed in Gaza in 2014.
Since the October 7, 2023, Hamas-led terror attack that saw 251 people abducted, the terror group has released 30 hostages — 20 Israeli civilians, five soldiers, and five Thai nationals — plus the remains of eight captives during a January–March 2024 ceasefire. Another hostage, a dual American-Israeli, was freed in May as a “gesture” to the United States. During a truce in November 2023, 105 civilians were freed, and four more were released earlier in the war.
In total, Israel has freed some 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and detainees in exchange. Eight hostages have been rescued alive by Israeli forces, and 51 bodies have been recovered, including three mistakenly killed by troops during an escape attempt.