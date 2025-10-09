Hostage deal approval and Gaza ceasefire delayed as Cabinet yet to convene

The approval process for the Israel-Hamas hostage deal was delayed Thursday evening, with the cabinet and government meetings starting hours later than planned.

The cabinet had been scheduled to convene at 5 p.m. to approve the cease-fire agreement announced overnight by U.S. President Donald Trump , followed by a government session at 6 p.m. to formalize the decision. However, even by 6 p.m. the cabinet had not yet met, and the government meeting was pushed to 8 p.m.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the first phase of the deal was signed on Thursday morning in Egypt. Once approved, a cease-fire in Gaza is expected to take effect. Under the agreement, all 48 hostages—both living and deceased—are to be released within 72 hours.

An Israeli official cautioned, however, that Hamas may not be able to locate all of the bodies of the deceased hostages within that timeframe. The government will also need to approve the release of about 1,950 Palestinian prisoners, including 250 serving life sentences and 1,700 detainees from Gaza who were arrested after October 7 but were not directly involved in the attacks.

Prisoners serving life terms will be deported either to Gaza or to foreign countries willing to receive them. Talks are already underway with several nations. In previous deals, most were deported to Gaza, Egypt, and Turkey, with a few sent to Malaysia. Current assessments indicate that Turkey and Qatar will take in the majority of those prisoners.

Sa’ar: “No intention to renew the war”

In an interview with Fox News, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar said Israel has “no intention of resuming the war.” He added that “part of that commitment involves the disarmament of Hamas, but first there will be a cease-fire immediately after the government approves the decision. After the hostages are released, I believe that will mark the end of the war.”

Regarding the coalition’s stability, Sa’ar said he expects it to hold together: “That would be the responsible thing to do, but in any case, elections are scheduled for next year, no matter what happens.”

An Egyptian source told Asharq Al-Awsat that the timetable for implementing the deal will span five days. According to the report, Israel’s formal approval will be followed by the publication of “prisoner lists” and a “map of the first-stage withdrawal.”

Implementation timeline and security coordination

The report added that on Sunday, Gaza-based groups will prepare for the release of the living hostages and the transfer of the bodies, followed by President Trump’s visit to Israel on Monday, when Palestinian prisoners will be freed, border crossings reopened, humanitarian aid delivered, and talks on the next phase of the deal will begin.

Hamas has committed to returning the bodies of all hostages whose locations are known. However, the group admitted it is uncertain about the whereabouts of nine of the 28 hostages confirmed dead.

To locate the remaining bodies, a joint task force will be established, comprising representatives from Israel, the United States, Egypt, Turkey, and Qatar, to coordinate with officials and operatives on the ground in Gaza and use all available intelligence and logistical means to complete the search.

Before the cabinet and government meetings, Defense Minister Israel Katz held a security assessment with IDF Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir and other senior military officials.