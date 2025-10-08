Israel and Hamas agree to first phase of Trump peace deal aimed at ending Gaza war

U.S. President Donald Trump announced late Wednesday that Israel and Hamas have signed the first phase of his peace plan to end the war in the Gaza Strip. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said shortly after, “With God’s help, we’re bringing everyone home.”

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump wrote: “I am very proud to announce that both Israel and Hamas have signed the first stage of our peace plan. This means that all hostages will be released very soon, and Israel will withdraw its forces to the agreed line as a first step toward a strong, stable and lasting peace. All sides will be treated fairly! This is a great day for the Arab and Muslim world, for Israel, for all surrounding nations, and for the United States of America. We thank the mediators from Qatar, Egypt and Turkey who worked with us to make this historic and unprecedented event possible. Blessed are the peacemakers!”

Before the announcement, Trump held a White House press conference where Secretary of State Marco Rubio handed him a note and whispered in his ear. Trump told reporters, “I just got a note saying we’re close to a deal in the Middle East. I’ll take a few more questions and then go—there are a few things I need to solve in the Middle East.”

According to reports by the Associated Press and Sky News, the note referred to a request for Trump to approve a Truth Social post so that he could be the first to announce the Gaza deal.

The Hezbollah-affiliated Lebanese network Al Mayadeen reported that Hamas agreed to the deal, citing “Palestinian resistance sources” who said the signing is expected Thursday in Egypt. A Hamas-linked source told Sky News Arabia that “the Gaza agreement is fully ready.” Saudi channel Al Hadath quoted sources saying Israel and Hamas will sign a cease-fire at noon, while Al-Araby Al-Jadeed reported that Palestinian factions approved the final text after revisions discussed in Sharm el-Sheikh.

A Palestinian source told Al-Araby Al-Jadeed that “the Sharm el-Sheikh meeting is still underway to finalize the wording before the official announcement. The remaining issues regarding Gaza have been resolved, and Trump will soon announce the agreement. Five crossings will immediately open to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza, and there are adjustments to Israel’s withdrawal map.”

According to the same source, the agreement stipulates the release of 20 Israeli hostages alive in the first phase. It includes guarantees from the United States, Egypt, Qatar and Turkey that neither side will return to fighting as long as the terms are upheld. Trump is expected to declare it a permanent cease-fire to the war. “The agreement is in its final drafting stage before the announcement,” the source added.

Israeli officials also expressed cautious optimism about a breakthrough that could end the war after more than two years. “We’re very close to a deal,” one source said. “It could happen tonight.” Footage shared by Arab media showed members of the Israeli, Hamas, Egyptian, Qatari and Turkish delegations smiling, shaking hands and embracing.

A senior Israeli official estimated that the announcement could come Thursday or Friday as a gesture to Trump, who confirmed Ynet’s earlier report that he might visit the Middle East next week. If an agreement is reached in the coming days, hostage releases could begin early next week.

White House spokesperson Caroline Levitt said Trump will undergo routine medical tests Thursday and is considering traveling to the Middle East shortly afterward. “Maybe I’ll go to the Middle East this week, maybe Sunday—to Egypt and other countries,” Trump told reporters before leaving the briefing room. A senior White House official told CNN that Trump is expected to post soon about the deal on Truth Social.

“There’s great optimism,” an Israeli official told Ynet ahead of the possible announcement. “At this point, Hamas doesn’t have many options. There are still details to finalize, but we’re very optimistic—cautiously. We’re dealing with a terror organization that could backtrack at the last minute.”