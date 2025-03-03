Netanyahu warns Hamas of ‘unimaginable consequences’ if hostages not released

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed Monday that Israel will not stop its military campaign in Gaza until Hamas is completely dismantled and all hostages are returned, warning the terror group of "consequences they cannot imagine" if captives are not released.

“We are preparing for the next stages of the war—on seven fronts,” Netanyahu said during a parliamentary debate, adding, “We will not stop until we achieve total victory—returning all our hostages, destroying Hamas’ military and governing power and ensuring Gaza is no longer a threat to Israel.”

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Rafi Kotz )

Netanyahu also addressed ongoing hostage negotiations and the proposal by U.S. mediator Steve Witkoff , saying Israel was not violating any agreements but remained prepared to resume fighting if necessary. “His proposal provides a path to bringing all the hostages home,” Netanyahu said. “I tell Hamas—if you don’t release our hostages, there will be consequences you cannot imagine.”

The prime minister credited U.S. President Donald Trump for supporting a voluntary migration plan for Gazans, claiming that many had already left the territory. “It’s time to give the residents of Gaza a real choice—the freedom to leave and the freedom to choose,” he said.

2 View gallery Netanyahu and US mediator Steve Witkoff ( Photo: Prime Minister's Office )

Netanyahu also lashed out at the opposition, accusing them of spreading “false briefings” that, he claimed, strengthen Hamas' resolve and harm hostage negotiations. “You claim we are sabotaging deals? That’s a complete lie,” he said. “You are echoing Hamas' messages, making them harden their stance, which only hurts the hostages.”

Addressing recent speculation about his health, Netanyahu said he was in good condition and dismissed political attacks as "orchestrated campaigns" aimed at undermining his leadership.