IRGC Navy says member killed by ‘enemy drones’ as Iran reports new strikes after US attack

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy said one of its members was killed by “enemy drones” on Wednesday morning, as Tehran reported additional attacks on military sites and accused Washington of violating the interim agreement between the two countries.
Iranian officials said two military bases in the southern province of Bushehr were targeted Wednesday morning, with no casualties reported so far, according to a provincial official cited by Fars news agency.
The IRGC said it launched missile and drone strikes against US military sites in Bahrain and Kuwait after the United States carried out strikes on Iran in response to attacks on commercial vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.
Iran’s Foreign Ministry condemned what it called a “blatant violation” of the interim agreement with Washington, saying US actions, violations of Iranian arrangements in the Strait of Hormuz and continued Israeli strikes in Lebanon were making the deal ineffective.
The ministry also reiterated its warning to regional countries not to allow their territory to be used by the United States for strikes against Iran.