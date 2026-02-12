Israeli lawmaker appeals to US, UK over exit bans on Haredi draft evaders

While the ultra-Orthodox parties Degel HaTorah and Shas are pressing the coalition to pass a bill exempting yeshiva students from military service, the Hasidic Agudat Yisrael party— which combined with United Torah Judaism make up Degel HaTorah — is focusing its efforts on fighting the existing sanctions imposed on ultra-Orthodox draft evaders who failed to enlist without receiving exemptions, and is seeking to mobilize international pressure.
At present, many thousands are barred from leaving the country due to exit bans and arrest warrants issued against them for failing to report to military draft orders. In light of this situation, Knesset lawmker Meir Porush of Agudat Yisrael recently sent letters to U.S. Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee and British Ambassador to Israel Simon Walters, calling for their “intervention with the Israeli authorities regarding the disproportionate harm to their citizens, whose only offense is that they are also Israeli citizens seeking to study Torah,” he wrote.
Porush began his letter: “As you are surely aware, there is currently growing distress among yeshiva students in the Land of Israel who do not serve in the army, following severe and problematic judicial decisions issued on this matter. This grave situation creates a serious injustice for tens of thousands and harms the democratic character of the State of Israel.”
“Moreover,” Porush continued, “this situation affects many citizens who hold dual citizenship and who became Israeli citizens over the years. By virtue of their original citizenship, they are entitled to protection from their country of origin; however, following the recent judicial decisions in Israel, they are being denied the basic right to return to their homeland.”
He added in the unusual appeal: “While this situation is severe and intolerable in and of itself, it is significantly exacerbated in humanitarian cases involving complex medical or family circumstances.”
The backdrop to the high-profile outreach is a flood of appeals received by Porush’s office from families abroad, who have voiced anguish over what they describe as a growing separation between them and their children who immigrated to Israel to study Torah. Recently, U.S. Congressman Pat Ryan, a Democrat representing New York, sent a formal letter on the matter to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Several months earlier, Republican Congressman Mike Lawler also sent a formal letter to Netanyahu expressing concern about the situation. Lawler wrote that while he believes the issue will be resolved in the long term, there is an urgent need for immediate steps to remove travel restrictions, and stressed that U.S. citizens are entitled to full protection from their government — regardless of their worldview or religious commitments.