Son of director Rob Reiner to be arraigned in parents’ stabbing deaths

Nick Reiner is scheduled to be arraigned and enter a plea Wednesday in the killing of his parents, Rob Reiner and Michele Singer Reiner .

Reiner appeared behind glass in a custody area of a Los Angeles courtroom, wearing brown jail clothing with his head shaved. Attorneys met privately with the judge in chambers before the case was called.

1 View gallery ( Photo: Rommel Demano/Getty Images )

The court appearance comes about 3 1/2 weeks after the actor-director and his wife of 36 years were found dead from stab wounds in their home in the upscale Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles, authorities said.

A judge approved the use of cameras inside the courtroom, but as in a previous hearing, photographers were barred from taking images of the defendant and could face the same restriction Wednesday.

Reiner, 32, the third of Rob Reiner’s four children, was arrested hours after the bodies were discovered and has been held without bail. He was charged two days later with two counts of first-degree murder. He did not enter a plea at a brief initial court appearance on Dec. 17, when he appeared in shackles and wearing a suicide prevention smock. He was not wearing the smock Wednesday.

His attorney, Alan Jackson, has not indicated what defense strategy may be pursued. Defendants typically enter not guilty pleas at this stage, though Jackson could request another delay before a plea is entered.

If Reiner pleads not guilty, the case would normally proceed to a preliminary hearing to determine whether sufficient evidence exists to send it to trial. His mental competence to stand trial could also become an issue.

About a decade ago, Reiner publicly discussed severe struggles with addiction and mental health following his work on the film “Being Charlie,” which he made with his father and which was loosely inspired by their lives.

Rob Reiner, 78, and Michele Singer Reiner, 70, were killed early on the morning of Dec. 14 and were discovered later that afternoon, authorities said. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner said in preliminary findings that they died from “multiple sharp force injuries,” but provided no further details. Police have not disclosed a possible motive.

Jackson, a high-profile defense attorney and former Los Angeles County prosecutor, previously represented Harvey Weinstein in his Los Angeles trial and Karen Read in her closely watched trials in Massachusetts. After Reiner’s initial court appearance, Jackson described the case as “a devastating tragedy,” saying the proceedings would be complex and urging against “a rush to judgment.”

The charges include special circumstances allegations of multiple murders and the use of a deadly weapon, a knife, which could increase the potential sentence. Prosecutors have said they have not yet decided whether to seek the death penalty.

The prosecution is being led by Deputy District Attorney Habib Balian, who has handled high-profile cases including the Menendez brothers’ resentencing efforts and the trial of Robert Durst.