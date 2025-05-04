Thousands stranded after missile near Ben Gurion as Houthis threaten 'aerial siege'

Transportation Minister Miri Regev said Sunday evening that the government is working "around the clock" with foreign airlines and aviation authorities to restore international flight service, after a Houthi missile launched from Yemen landed near Ben Gurion Airport and triggered a wave of flight cancellations.
According to the ministry, around 30 foreign carriers are still operating normally at Ben Gurion alongside Israel’s three domestic airlines. However, about 20 airlines have suspended service temporarily for up to 72 hours, following dramatic footage of the missile explosion and heightened security concerns.
The list of suspended carriers includes Ryanair and Delta, which canceled flights through Monday; Wizz Air, Air India, Iberia and the Lufthansa Group (including Swiss and Brussels Airlines), which paused flights until Tuesday; and British Airways and Italy’s ITA, which suspended all flights through Wednesday. United Airlines halted flights until Friday and is reviewing the situation. Air Europa, Air France and Austrian Airlines also canceled select flights on Sunday.
Regev confirmed the missile fell in a field near the airport’s parking access road, injuring several people and causing panic. Ben Gurion resumed full operations within 30 minutes, she said, adding that Israeli aviation authorities are in ongoing contact with global counterparts to bring airlines back.
However, Regev also directed officials to prepare for the possibility that some foreign carriers may not resume flights after the 72-hour window. In that case, she said Israel would reactivate aviation hubs in Larnaca and Athens to serve as transit points for stranded Israelis, with increased flights to and from those cities.
Addressing concerns over rising airfare prices amid reduced flight availability, Regev warned Israeli airlines against price gouging. “I will not tolerate inflated pricing. If necessary, I will use my authority—together with the economy minister—to set a price ceiling,” she said.
Thousands of Israelis are currently stranded abroad due to the flight disruptions. Among them are dozens of passengers aboard an Air India flight from Delhi that was forced to turn back just 10 minutes before landing in Israel. The plane, which included a pregnant woman and a passenger with a broken leg, was diverted to Abu Dhabi, where it sat for hours before returning to India.
Regev urged any citizens facing delays or cancellations to contact the Foreign Ministry’s emergency command center, which is coordinating with the Transport Ministry to provide assistance.
The missile strike and its ripple effects were also felt on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, where El Al shares jumped 5%, amid expectations of increased demand and reduced competition. Meanwhile, the airline's website temporarily crashed under a surge of incoming traffic.
Houthi leaders, emboldened by what they view as a successful strike, have vowed to push for a full aerial siege of Israel.