Israelis stranded in Abu Dhabi after plane from India turned around: 'This is crazy'

Dozens of Israeli passengers en route from India to Israel were left stranded for over five hours in Abu Dhabi on Sunday after an Air India flight was forced to turn back just 10 minutes before landing in Tel Aviv, following a missile strike by Yemen's Houthi rebels that hit Ben-Gurion Airport. Among the stranded passengers are a pregnant woman and one with a broken leg.

Following the incident, Air India announced it would suspend flights to Israel until Tuesday. The airline then decided the flight would return to New Delhi, promising passengers a new flight to Israel by Monday. However, many passengers remain stuck on the plane in Abu Dhabi, refusing to fly back to India.

Omer, one of the passengers on board, told Ynet: “This was supposed to be a return flight from Delhi to Israel. We were 10 minutes from landing when the missile hit near Ben-Gurion. The plane turned around and landed in Abu Dhabi. We’ve been stuck inside the plane for three hours. They won’t let us disembark and insist we return to Delhi. We’re stuck.”

According to him, most of the passengers are Israeli, and the Air India crew refused to let them off. “There’s a pregnant Israeli woman here and another woman with a broken leg waiting for surgery in Israel. The situation is absurd. There’s been shouting, arguments with the crew. They said they’re only flying to Delhi and won’t let us off here. Now Abu Dhabi authorities are saying we can stay, but Air India insists we must return."

“We expect the Israeli government to intervene,” he added. “Someone has to help us. The passengers aren’t willing to compromise, and there are no other options. We might be stuck here for many more hours with no resolution. It’s surreal—and someone from the embassy must step in.”

Yossi Karakokli, a resident of Lapid who is also among the passengers, said he refuses to return to New Delhi. “I’m here with my wife, Mazi, and we must get back to our three children. It’s vital the Foreign Ministry intervenes. The vast majority of the plane is Israeli—we just want to go home.”

Israel’s ambassador to the UAE, Amir Hayek, responded that after discussions with his Indian counterpart and local aviation authorities, and in light of the fact that the flight included a mix of Israeli, Indian and other passengers with differing preferences, Air India ultimately agreed to allow passengers who preferred to disembark in Abu Dhabi to do so and make their own way home.

However, he clarified that baggage would only be returned once the aircraft returned to India and the luggage could then be sent on to Israel. Passengers were asked to make their decision individually, and all were urged to remain calm and continue the flight under the set conditions.

“I spoke with several passengers to explain the situation,” Hayek added. “I want to thank Indian Ambassador Sanjay Sudhir for his involvement.”

Earlier Sunday, sirens warning of an incoming ballistic missile were heard across central Israel, including the Tel Aviv area, the Shfela region, Samaria, and near Jerusalem, following a launch from Yemen. It marked the first time in two weeks that central Israel was targeted, and the first confirmed hit at Ben Gurion Airport.

Israel’s emergency services reported five people sustained minor to moderate injuries, and two suffered from anxiety. Significant damage was also recorded at the site.

According to Israeli security officials, an Arrow missile interceptor was launched first but missed the incoming Houthi missile . An investigation is underway to determine whether the failure was operational or technical. However, officials emphasized that the target had been properly identified and Home Front Command alerts had been issued minutes before impact.

Following the failed Arrow intercept, a U.S. THAAD missile defense interceptor was launched as a secondary layer—but it too failed to hit the target. While the Arrow system boasts higher interception rates than the American system, neither provides perfect protection.

Itamar Eichner contributed to this report.