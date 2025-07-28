One year after Hezbollah rocket killed 12 children in northern Israeli Druze town, grief still raw

At exactly 6:18 p.m. on July 27, 2024, the lives of 12 families in the northern Druze town of Majdal Shams were shattered in an instant. A Hezbollah rocket struck the local soccer field where children were playing, killing multiple young people and sending shockwaves across the country. One year later, the community gathered on Sunday for the first memorial ceremony at the very site of the tragedy.

The field, once a space for laughter and games, has become a place of mourning and remembrance. Clad in black, grieving families, neighbors and members of the Druze community from across the Golan Heights stood together in somber solidarity. They embraced one another, united by loss and transformed the field into a sanctuary of shared sorrow.

1 View gallery A woman stands before banners bearing the names and faces of 12 children killed in a Hezbollah rocket strike, during a memorial ceremony marking one year since the attack, at a soccer field in Majdal Shams in northern Israel, Sunday, July 27, 2025 ( Photo: Avihu Shapira )

In the year since the attack, the 12 bereaved families have endured unimaginable grief. Speaking with Ynet, some parents described the impossible burden of losing a child and the long, painful road of coping with such devastation. Despite the heartbreak, they stood together at the memorial, declaring with quiet strength: “We have not forgotten.”

Alma Ayman Fakher Eldin, age 11

Her mother, Nayla, describes a child who, despite her young age, was a leader, an artist and a seeker of justice. “Since she passed, the world suddenly knows her. She awakened something in people. She was and remains an icon.”

Johnny Wadeea Ibrahim, age 13

His mother, Nasma: “I ran to identify my son’s body. I kissed him. He was only 13. The days go by, but every day feels like a mountain. We’re caught in a whirlwind, but we’re still standing.”

Milad Muadad al‑Sha’ar, age 10

His mother, Lina, remembers a joyful and smiling boy. “He dreamed of becoming Messi. Once, he wrote to me, ‘You’re the best mom in the world. I’m in love with your smile.’ He was the light in our home, and the day this happened, the light went out.”

Gevara Ebraheem, age 10

His mother, Dalia, speaks of enduring pain. “We searched for him for two days. Only after a second DNA test did we realize he was gone. His brother still hasn’t accepted it. He says, ‘Gevara isn’t dead. He’s alive.’”

Izeel Nasha’at Ayoub, age 12

Izeel was the only girl among nine brothers. “She was the angel of my heart,” said her mother, Diana. “She loved basketball and dreamed of playing professionally. I hope no one else has to go through what we did.”

Naji Taher Alhalabi, age 11

His mother, Emily, described him as “the anchor of the family, everyone’s child.” She recalled his excitement that day: “He asked to go play soccer. When I heard about the rocket, I prayed he wasn’t there. I never got to say goodbye.”

Vinees Adham Safadi, age 11

Vinees filled her family’s home with joy. “Our house, once full of laughter, is now silent,” said her mother, Inaya. “Vinees was my daughter, my partner in every decision. She was proud of her father, a paramedic, who was at the scene and kept saving lives even after losing his own daughter.”

Hazem Akram Abu Saleh, age 15

Hazem was mourned by his mother, Dalal, who said she has yet to recover from the tragedy. “I used to run a daycare for babies, but I had to close it. I couldn’t function. Everything shattered. I’ve been through therapy, but I haven’t emerged from this disaster. I live it every single day.”

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play : https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store : https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv

Fajr Laith Abu Saleh, age 16

Fajr was remembered by his mother, Dalia, as a vibrant teen whose loss brought life to a halt. “I went back to work, but everything is difficult. We’re broken. They weren’t soldiers or fighters—they were just kids who loved life. The price we paid is unimaginable.”

Yazan Nayeif Abu Saleh, age 11

Yazan brought music and joy to every gathering. “He played the darbuka and made us smile at every wedding,” his mother, Nasreen, recalled. “On Saturday, he went to the field. He said goodbye to everyone, as if he knew. He told me, ‘Mom, I’m going to the final half.’”

Nazem Fakher Saeb, age 15

Nazem was a gentle, intelligent and caring boy, his mother, Muna, said. “He’d just returned to the field after a month of illness. It was his first and last game. I’ve had emotional therapy, but nothing fills the hole in my heart.”

Ameer Rabeea Abu Saleh, age 16

Ameer was a promising athlete and coach, beloved in his community. “I lost one son, and the other is still seriously wounded,” said his mother, Ramia. “We’re still in recovery. Amir coached children and was loved by everyone. This pain is burning through my heart.”