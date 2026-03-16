Israeli man arrested in raid on cannabis production plant in Thailand

A 31-year-old Israeli man was arrested during a police raid on a facility suspected of operating as an illegal cannabis extract production and distribution lab in Krabi province in southern Thailand, according to reports in the country.
The raid was carried out Friday at a commercial complex in Sai Thai in the Mueang Krabi district, after a local court issued a search warrant based on intelligence indicating large-scale illegal production and marketing of cannabis extracts, a news outlet reported.
Local authorities said the site had been converted into a cannabis-growing farm and a facility for processing and extracting cannabis concentrates. During the search, police discovered several cannabis strains grown on site, a dedicated extraction room and advanced manufacturing equipment capable of producing various cannabis-based products. More than 29 kilograms of cannabis extracts were seized, along with extensive production equipment.
The report said the Israeli, who identified himself as the business owner, was arrested and questioned on suspicion of violating local drug laws. Investigators said the business had previously been inspected amid suspicions it was being operated through Thai straw owners. The company’s sales license had been suspended for 60 days, but authorities claim the operation resumed despite the suspension, with products allegedly sold both in the Krabi area and online to customers across the country.
During the raid, authorities also seized assets connected to the activity, including the building, production equipment and bank accounts, with a combined value of more than 3 million baht — about 300,000 shekels. Police said the investigation is ongoing and that financial transactions are being examined to determine whether additional individuals were involved in the distribution network.