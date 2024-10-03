IDF eliminates 60 terrorists across Lebanon in air, ground operation

The IDF Spokesperson’s Unit reported on Thursday that air and ground units targeted Bint Jbeil’s municipality complex and eliminated 15 Hezbollah terrorists inside it overnight.
“The Hezbollah terrorist organization systematically violates international law, while brutally exploiting government and civilian buildings as well as the population as human shields for terrorist activity, in order to harm IDF soldiers and the civilians of the State of Israel,” the military said in a statement.
“The IAF, with the direction of the IDF Northern Command, struck approximately 200 Hezbollah terrorist targets in Lebanese territory, including terrorist infrastructure sites, terrorists, weapons storage facilities, observation posts, and additional terrorist infrastructure in southern Lebanon,” it added.
The IDF also added Air Force fighter jets targeted “terrorists who fired missiles yesterday toward the area of the Ramim Ridge alongside terrorists who fired projectiles at IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon.”
“Furthermore, IDF soldiers identified terrorists that launched projectiles toward additional IDF soldiers operating in southern Lebanon. The IAF swiftly struck and eliminated the terrorists,” the military said.
“This morning, over the past few hours, two Hezbollah terrorists fired at soldiers from the Golani Brigade operating in the area. The IAF swiftly struck the terrorists and no IDF injuries were reported.”
The strike comes after Lebanese reports said the IDF struck central Beirut Thursday overnight, killing at least 46 terrorists.
