Dozens of interceptions seen over northern Israel following Hezbollah rocket barrage

Dozens of rocket interceptions in two separate volleys were observed Monday afternoon in the skies over northern Israel, including Haifa, Acre and the surrounding areas, following a series of rocket sirens.
Magen David Adom (MDA) emergency services said there were no immediate reports of injuries after conducting sweeps of the areas where alarms were triggered.
The first barrage occurred shortly after a speech by Hezbollah Deputy Secretary-General Naim Qassem, following the assassination of the terrorist group's leader Hassan Nasrallah, by Israeli forces in Beirut. "Attempts to pressure and intimidate us will fail. We are inspired by Nasrallah's strength, and we are his sons. He left behind a legacy of strong resistance across a wide front," Qassem said, with a second rocket salvo fired about 30 minutes later. "Israel aimed to eliminate the resistance and destroy the Palestinian people, but the Palestinian people cannot be defeated."
Qassem also remarked on Lebanon’s role, saying that "the Lebanese front has exhausted the enemy" and indicated that Hezbollah would only consider a cease-fire if efforts by Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri for a 21-day truce were successful. "We support the political process led by Berri for a cease-fire. Until then, there will be no discussion," Qassem said.
The IDF reported that "approximately 85 rockets were launched from Lebanon, and interception attempts were made. The details are under investigation." The army added that Israeli forces struck Hezbollah terror targets in the Dahieh district of Beirut.
The heavy rocket barrage on Haifa originated from a sector where IDF operations began Monday night.
Earlier in the day, rocket sirens were also triggered in Tiberias and several nearby communities, including Mitzpeh, Kfar Hittim and Lavi. The IDF reported that 25 rockets had been fired from Lebanon, some of which were intercepted, while others landed in open areas. The Tiberias municipality confirmed that three rockets exploded in open fields, and no injuries were reported.
Meanwhile, Lebanon’s official news agency reported that three people were killed in an airstrike in Suhmur, in the western Bekaa Valley. Earlier reports indicated airstrikes in several locations in southern Lebanon, including Sarfa, Arzoun, Alma al-Shaab and other areas near the Israeli border.
