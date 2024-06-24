Survivors of Hamas massacre sue UNRWA: 'An UNRWA teacher held me hostage'

Over 100 Israelis who were victims of the October 7 Hamas massacre, intend to file a lawsuit against the Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees, UNRWA in New York's Federal Court on Monday. alleging it supported murder, crimes against humanity, torture, and systematic rape committed by Hamas during the massacre .

The plaintiffs are represented by the law firm MM-LAW, which has represented over 12,000 victims of terror attacks, chemical weapons, torture, and crimes against humanity, from more than 25 countries.

The lawsuit alleges that UNRWA led a money laundering operation amounting to billions of dollars, which funded Hamas. This operation diverted aid money intended for Gaza residents to the terrorist organization, instead of those who needed help.

The lawsuit also alleges that UNRWA allowed Hamas to dig tunnels and establish command centers under its facilities and that UNRWA personnel participated in the October 7 massacre. The lawsuit was filed in New York, where the agency's headquarters is located and where its executives reside.

"The findings in this lawsuit demonstrate that UNRWA was aware of and actively participated in the diversion of funds earmarked to support the people of Gaza into channels that ensured those funds were used for terrorism and in violation of international law," said Bijan Amini, one of the lead attorneys in the case. "UNRWA’s insistence that over a billion dollars in Gaza aid be distributed in U.S. cash that locals could not spend without going through Hamas moneychangers is one of the most damning pieces of new evidence presented in this case."

"UNRWA is complicit in the murder of my children and family," said Gadi and Reuma Kedem, whose children were murdered on October 7. "All that remains is to fight so that those responsible for strengthening Hamas are held accountable. UNRWA strengthened Hamas and transferred funds and financed the Hamas terrorists. UNRWA and its directors are completely complicit in the murder of my children and my family."

UNRWA insisted on making payments in US dollars, a currency Gazans could not use to purchase anything. This practice was done solely in Gaza, not in the West Bank, Jordan, or other UN refugee programs. The monthly $20 million in cash which was transported to Gaza was then exchanged by Hamas money changers to shekels for 10-20 percent of the sum.

This payment scheme took money from Gazan civilians and gave Hamas around $2-4 million per month. The program ensured a reliable source of income for Hamas's leadership every month, necessary for paying smugglers and arms dealers who accepted only dollars.

"There is no pain in the world that compares to burying your murdered children and grandchildren in their own home," said Gadi and Reuma Kedem, whose children and grandchildren were murdered in the October 7 massacre. "All that remains is to fight so that those responsible for strengthening Hamas are held accountable. UNRWA supported Hamas, transferred funds, and funded murders, while being fully complicit in the rise of Hamas terrorists. UNRWA and its executives are completely responsible for the murder of my children and family."

Ditza Heiman, 84, who was released from Hamas captivity in a hostage deal, said, "The terrorist who held me hostage for 53 days worked as a teacher at an UNRWA school." According to her, "The fact that Hamas controlled Gaza was not an excuse for UNRWA to employ and fund terrorists, but UNRWA should have ensured additional precautions. UNRWA knew it was hiring terrorists and that its money and facilities were used for violence, but its partnership with Hamas trained and taught a generation of Gazan children to kill Jews."

According to the lawsuit, UNRWA facilitated the construction of Hamas command and control centers, attack tunnels, and underground bunkers under its agency headquarters, schools, hospitals, and offices. Additionally, the agency permitted the establishment of weapon depots and distribution centers at its headquarters, schools, medical clinics, offices, warehouses, and other facilities. Moreover, the agency permitted the installation of rocket launching sites for terrorists inside and near UNRWA schools, hospitals, and offices, in violation of international humanitarian law.

The lawsuit further alleges that despite public concern and objections from the UN, UNRWA continued to provide substantial assistance to Hamas. The allegations also include: UNRWA staff who were also Hamas members participated in the October 7 massacre, UNRWA staff held and monitored hostages taken on October 7, UNRWA knowingly and intentionally employed Hamas members as management and agency staff, and senior Hamas operatives held influential positions in UNRWA in Gaza.