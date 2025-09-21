Taliban rejects Trump's claim US could retake Bagram air base: 'Adopt realism and rationality'

The Taliban government on Sunday rejected U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that America could retake Bagram Air Base, four years after the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan left the sprawling facility in Taliban hands.

It remains unclear what conversations the U.S. may have had with Afghan officials about returning to the country. But Trump suggested the Taliban, who have faced economic crisis, a lack of international legitimacy, internal rifts and rival militant groups since their return to power in 2021, might be open to allowing American forces back.

1 View gallery ( Photo: AFP )

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid dismissed Trump’s assertions and urged Washington to adopt a policy of “realism and rationality.” He said Afghanistan had an economy-oriented foreign policy and sought constructive ties with all states based on shared interests.

He added that U.S. officials had been told in every round of negotiations that Afghanistan’s independence and territorial integrity were paramount.

“It should be recalled that under the Doha Agreement, the United States pledged that ‘it will not use or threaten force against the territorial integrity or political independence of Afghanistan, nor interfere in its internal affairs,’” Mujahid wrote on X. The U.S., he said, must remain faithful to its commitments.

Mujahid did not respond to questions from The Associated Press about any talks with Trump’s administration regarding Bagram or why Trump believed the U.S. could retake it.