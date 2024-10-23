Iranian president threatens Israel on BRICS sideline

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian, who met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the BRICS international summit in Russia on Wednesday, warned Israel against a powerful response against Tehran following its missile attack on the country on October 1.
"If Israel makes a mistake, Iran will respond with force. Israel might cause us some damage, but the response it will suffer and the scale of damage inflicted will be unimaginable,” Pezeshkian said.
His remarks came shortly after Defense Minister Yoav Gallant reiterated Israel would strike Iran in response to its ballistic missile attack earlier this month. He made his statement during a meeting with pilots and technical staff at the Israel Air Force’s Hatzor Airbase.
"After we strike in Iran, people in Israel and elsewhere will understand what your preparation, readiness and capabilities entail. We have very high confidence in your abilities, both individually and as a team, as well as complete confidence in the IDF," Gallant said against the backdrop of leaked U.S. intelligence documents detailing some of Israel's preparations for an attack on Tehran.
Gallant's office added that the minister received a briefing on operational activities across all combat zones at Hatzor Airbase from the base’s commander, Brig. Gen. Amichai Levin and squadron commanders, including "increased readiness for potential offensive actions in other fronts."
It was also reported Gallant spoke with air and ground crews, expressing his appreciation for their wartime activities over the past year.
"You have the privilege of participating in the seven-front war, and the IDF and the Air Force are present in all these fronts — Gaza, Lebanon, the West Bank, Syria, Iraq, Yemen and Iran," Gallant told the pilots.
"They've paid a heavy price wherever they've tried to harm us. Those who had dreams of defeating us and striking us in Gaza a year ago are no longer living after (Yahya) Sinwar and a long line of leaders have been eliminated, thanks the IDF’s actions,” he added.
Meanwhile, U.S. efforts are ongoing to moderate Israel's response to Iran, aiming to prevent a dramatic escalation just before the November presidential elections. Secretary of State Antony Blinken requested that Israel further temper its response to Iran during a meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday.
According to reports, the attack is already expected to focus on military assets in Tehran rather than Iran's nuclear or oil facilities.
Blinken also urged an end to the IDF’s ground operation in Lebanon, advising Israel to leverage its military gains and turn them into strategic achievements. "The campaign’s management is in Israel's hands,” an Israeli official said in response.
