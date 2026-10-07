Jewish extermists torch Palestinian vehicles, threaten IDF West Bank commander in overnight attack

Extremist settlers torched Palestinian vehicles and sprayed threatening graffiti aimed at senior Israeli security officials overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, amid continued violence in the West Bank.

In the Palestinian village of Deir Nidham, northwest of Ramallah, graffiti was found carrying a direct warning to IDF Central Command chief Maj. Gen. Avi Bluth . “Evacuations mean chaos. Avi Bluth, watch out,” the message read.

Settlers torch Palestinian vehicles, threaten IDF West Bank commander in overnight attack

Another message appeared to target Shin Bet chief David Zini, after Ynet revealed that he may seek the reinstatement of administrative detention orders against Jewish extremists if other measures fail to curb the violence. “Bring on the orders,” the graffiti read. No arrests were reported.

Palestinians said settlers attacked homes in Deir Nidham before dawn, set several vehicles on fire and sprayed hate slogans on residential buildings. Local residents reported damage to property.

The violence followed a similar incident the previous night in the southern Hebron Hills, where dozens of Jewish rioters attacked Palestinian homes, threw stones and torched vehicles. According to Palestinian testimony, some tried to force open doors, smashed windows and caused extensive property damage. The attack came hours after security forces evacuated a tent outpost that had been established earlier in the week.

Bluth has increasingly drawn hostility from Jewish extremists over enforcement measures against nationalist violence and attacks on Palestinians. The Central Command chief has repeatedly spoken out against violence targeting Palestinians not involved in terrorism and against attacks on Israeli security forces.

As head of Central Command, Bluth oversees security and law enforcement in the West Bank, including the evacuation of illegal construction and outposts and restrictions placed on extremist activists.