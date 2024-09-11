IDF eliminates key Hamas terrorist linked to abduction of Israeli soldier

Airstrike eliminates Abdallah Abu Reala of Hamas' Shati Battalion who played a role in the abduction and murder of Cpl. Noa Marciano

The Israeli IDF and Shin Bet announced Wednesday the elimination of two Hamas terrorists involved in the October 7 massacre, one of whom played a role in the abduction and murder of IDF soldier Cpl. Noa Marciano, who was kidnapped and killed at Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza.
Last week, in a joint operation directed by Military Intelligence, an Israeli Air Force strike targeted and killed Abdallah Abu Reala, a Hamas operative from the Shati Battalion.
Cpl. Noa Marciano
According to the IDF, Abu Reala participated in the October 7 attacks, was involved in terror operations against Israeli forces during the war, and was implicated in the captivity and killing of Cpl. Marciano.
In a separate operation, another Israeli airstrike killed Ayman Abu Alhayani, a Nukhba operative who also took part in the Hamas assault near the Erez crossing.
Marciano, a lookout with the IDF’s 414th Battalion, was abducted during the October 7 massacre and later found dead near Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza. The IDF confirmed a week after her body was recovered that she had been murdered by Hamas while in captivity.
Despite claims by Hamas that she died in Israeli airstrikes, IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said that Marciano was injured but not fatally, before being killed by Hamas terrorists.
Families of the female soldiers killed at the Nahal Oz outpost during the October 7 attack have petitioned Israel’s High Court, seeking access to radio communications and footage from their daughters' final shift, calling it “the memory we have left.”
