At son’s memorial, Gadi Eisenkot calls for state inquiry and condemns draft evasion law

A memorial ceremony was held Friday at the military cemetery in Herzliya marking two years since the death of Gal Eisenkot. Gal, the younger son of Cabinet minister and former IDF chief of staff Gadi Eisenkot, served as a combat medic and infantry soldier in Battalion 699 of the 551st Reserve Brigade. He was killed by an explosive device in northern Gaza and was 25 at the time of his death.
“Gal is missing from my life all the time,” Gadi Eisenkot said. “He and his friends went out to a hard and just war, showing great determination and sacrifice.” He added that hostages who were released from captivity in Gaza “returned thanks to the fighters and their great sacrifice.” Referring to Ran Gvili, the last hostage still held in Gaza, Eisenkot said, “We have a duty to bring Ran Gvili back to his family as well.”
Gal Eisenkot was killed two years ago alongside his friend Eyal Meir Berkowitz. A day after the release of a chilling video showing six hostages who were murdered in a tunnel in Rafah lighting Hanukkah candles, Eisenkot said, “Gal and Eyal fell on the first night of Hanukkah. With courage and leadership, the six hostages could have been here.”
In his remarks, Eisenkot stressed the importance of establishing a state commission of inquiry. “There is a duty to set up a state commission of inquiry. A duty to turn over every stone to understand what happened on that day, in that month, and above all, to ensure it does not happen again. A commission of inquiry is a duty to the fallen fighters, their families and the citizens of Israel. We must not evade establishing a state commission of inquiry,” he said.
Against the backdrop of a draft exemption bill being advanced by the coalition, Eisenkot said, “We must not reach a situation in which politicians try to find ways to prevent enlistment. Mutual responsibility must be demanded. Not evading service is the command of Gal and his friends: to serve the state with mutual responsibility and solidarity.”
Ariel Tishler, Gal Eisenkot's partner, said at the ceremony: “Time stopped suddenly and did not move. You accompany me everywhere. Sometimes I try to deny that it happened, and I remember the shared future we planned together. There are moments when I need a hug and you are not with me. I am constantly counting the time and saying how much we loved each other. You were one of a kind. I was lucky to have you as my partner. I will love you forever.”
Avraham, a member of Eisenkot’s team, said, “I had the privilege of being with the team during the war in Gaza. You were a true inspiration, and you have a part in everything connected to returning the hostages to their families.” Another friend, Shai, said, “Two years of ups and downs. You were a friend who was always there for me and for everyone. You were a special person.”
Among those attending the ceremony were opposition leader Yair Lapid, Benny Gantz, Elazar Stern and Tal Russo.