Playing, hugging, enduring: new clips reveal day-to-day lives of six slain hostages | Watch

Families of the six hostages murdered by Hamas terrorists in a Rafah tunnel last year released new photos and video clips on Thursday, showing their loved ones during captivity inside Gaza.
The material, shared by the Hostages and Missing Families Forum, includes images of Hersh Goldberg-Polin, Eden Yerushalmi, Ori Danino, Alex Lobanov, Almog Sarusi and Carmel Gat inside an underground tunnel, where the six were held in severe conditions for months.
In the footage, the hostages appear hugging, talking, laughing, and trying to comfort one another — moments the families described as both “heart-rending and deeply human.”
The release follows earlier documentation published this week showing the same group lighting Hanukkah candles while in captivity.
“These images were not meant to see daylight,” the families said. “Hamas terrorists filmed them for propaganda, but what comes through is the humanity of our six heroes. It is stronger than any terror organization.”
They said the videos capture both “the evil they endured and the rescue opportunity that was missed,” adding: “The world must see our loved ones in these moments — their unity, strength and humanity even in the darkest place.”
The families emphasized that the six “were kidnapped alive, survived alive, and should have returned alive.”
“Nothing will bring back the loves of our lives,” they said. “Only bringing the truth to light and taking national responsibility can allow justice and healing.”
They also urged renewed efforts to bring home Ran Gvili, still held in Gaza: “The mission is not over. Ran must be returned.”
Ahead of Hanukkah, the families called on Israelis to remember all captives and fallen soldiers as they gather to light candles: “Many families have been waiting nearly 800 days for answers. As we light our candles, remember those who cannot light theirs.”