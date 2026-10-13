IDF arrests 4 Islamic Jihad operatives suspected of plotting West Bank terror attack

Acting on Shin Bet intelligence, troops detained the suspects in Qabatiya and Arraba near Jenin; the IDF did not identify the alleged attack's target or timing, and separately reported arresting a suspected arms trafficker northwest of Ramallah

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Israeli security forces arrested four Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives suspected of planning a terrorist attack in the northern West Bank, the IDF said Tuesday.
The arrests were carried out this week in two separate operations in the villages of Qabatiya and Arraba, near Jenin, by troops operating under the IDF's Menashe Regional Brigade, acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security agency.
הריסת בית המחבל ופעילות כוחות חטיבת מנשההריסת בית המחבל ופעילות כוחות חטיבת מנשה
Operations by the IDF's Menashe Brigade
(Photo: IDF Spokesperson's Unit)
According to the military, the four suspects were involved in preparations for an attack in the northern West Bank. The IDF did not provide details about the intended target or the timing of the alleged plot.
In a separate operation this week, Israeli troops arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in arms trafficking in the Beit Rima area, northwest of Ramallah.
The detainees were transferred to security forces for further questioning, the military said.
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