IDF arrests 4 Islamic Jihad operatives suspected of plotting West Bank terror attack

Israeli security forces arrested four Palestinian Islamic Jihad operatives suspected of planning a terrorist attack in the northern West Bank, the IDF said Tuesday.
The arrests were carried out this week in two separate operations in the villages of Qabatiya and Arraba, near Jenin, by troops operating under the IDF's Menashe Regional Brigade, acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security agency.
According to the military, the four suspects were involved in preparations for an attack in the northern West Bank. The IDF did not provide details about the intended target or the timing of the alleged plot.
In a separate operation this week, Israeli troops arrested a wanted suspect allegedly involved in arms trafficking in the Beit Rima area, northwest of Ramallah.
The detainees were transferred to security forces for further questioning, the military said.