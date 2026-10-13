IDF arrests 4 Islamic Jihad operatives suspected of plotting West Bank terror attack

The arrests were carried out this week in two separate operations in the villages of Qabatiya and Arraba, near Jenin, by troops operating under the IDF's Menashe Regional Brigade, acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security agency.

The arrests were carried out this week in two separate operations in the villages of Qabatiya and Arraba, near Jenin, by troops operating under the IDF's Menashe Regional Brigade, acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security agency.

The arrests were carried out this week in two separate operations in the villages of Qabatiya and Arraba, near Jenin, by troops operating under the IDF's Menashe Regional Brigade, acting on intelligence provided by the Shin Bet security agency.