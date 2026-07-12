Israel stunned by Lindsey Graham’s death as Netanyahu weighs attending funeral

For more than two decades, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina was regarded as one of Israel's most loyal and consistent allies in Washington. Graham's sudden death at 71 left Israel in shock . Even during periods when support for Israel became more controversial in American politics, Graham maintained a clear and unwavering position: unequivocal support for Israel's right to defend itself, an uncompromising stance against Iran and advancing a vision of regional peace through normalization with Arab states.

Because of his close relationship with Graham, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is considering traveling to South Carolina to attend the funeral. If he makes the trip, he is also expected to meet with President Donald Trump.

South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham supports Hamas disarmament during Israel visit, December 21, 2025 ( Video: Ido Erez )

Many viewed Graham as one of the most pro-Israel lawmakers in the U.S. Congress. Few lawmakers matched the depth of his support for Israel. Over the years, he visited Israel numerous times, meeting with prime ministers, presidents, senior defense officials and the families of hostages. He made a point of visiting even during the country's most sensitive and difficult periods, including during the wars with Hamas and Iran. While many foreign lawmakers avoided visiting during the fighting, Graham returned repeatedly to express solidarity and deliver a message of support.

One of the issues most closely associated with Graham was the campaign against Iran. For years, he warned about Iran's nuclear program, opposed the 2015 nuclear agreement and called for maximum economic and diplomatic pressure on Tehran. He repeatedly stressed that Iran was the primary force destabilizing the Middle East through its support for Hamas, Hezbollah, Shiite militias and the Houthis.

Alongside his hard-line position on Iran, Graham was also one of the leading supporters of expanding the Abraham Accords. He worked to advance normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia and other Arab states, arguing that a regional alliance including Israel and moderate Arab countries was the most effective way to curb Iran's influence and promote regional stability.

Gallery South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: GPO )

Graham was also a consistent supporter of U.S. security assistance to Israel. He backed military aid packages, the acquisition of advanced weapons systems and continued American funding for air defense systems, led by the Iron Dome. After the Oct. 7 attack, he called for providing Israel with all the means necessary to defeat Hamas and restore security for its citizens.

Beyond his work in the Senate, Graham was long considered one of Trump's closest advisers on foreign policy. He took part in strategic discussions on the Middle East and was regarded as one of the people Trump regularly consulted on Israel, Iran and regional policy. His views helped shape the policy of maximum pressure on Iran and support for expanding the Abraham Accords.

Even as international criticism of Israel intensified during the war, Graham continued to defend the country on the Senate floor and in media interviews. He stressed that Israel had both the right and the obligation to fight terrorist organizations and warned that a Hamas victory would threaten not only Israel but also the United States and its allies. Among Israeli officials, Graham was long regarded as a key point of contact in the U.S. Congress and a true friend. In his view, the alliance between the United States and Israel was not only a strategic interest but also a moral and democratic commitment.

Graham and President Isaac Herzog

Throughout his public career, Graham established himself as one of the most influential voices in Washington in support of Israel — a lawmaker who never hesitated to stand by Israel, even in its most difficult moments, and who remained one of its most prominent defenders in the political arena.

A blow to the Republican Party's hawkish wing

Graham's death is a major blow not only to Israel but also to the Republican Party's hawkish wing, parts of which have increasingly distanced themselves from Israel. Over the years, Graham made a number of statements that became closely identified with both him and his support for Israel. Among the most notable was: "Israel is a good investment for America because we have common values and common enemies. If we had to replicate the IDF’s capabilities in the region, we would have to double our military budget. We cannot afford not to have Israel. Israel does more for us than anyone in the region."

Graham and Defense Minister Israel Katz ( Photo: from X )

On Israel's right to fight Hamas, Graham repeatedly said the terrorist group in Gaza had to be destroyed. "Hamas must go," he said, stressing that peace or normalization could not advance as long as the group continued to threaten Israel.

Speaking about Iran, Graham repeatedly warned that the Iranian regime was not only an enemy of Israel but of the free world. In one speech, he said the fall of the mullah regime would create "the largest opportunity for peace and prosperity in the Mideast in over 1,000 years," weaken Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis, and pave the way for renewed normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia.

On the Abraham Accords, Graham described normalization between Israel and Saudi Arabia as a step that could "effectively end the Arab-Israeli conflict." As noted, he spent years working with successive administrations in Washington to advance such an agreement. In an interview with CBS, he addressed Israel and Saudi Arabia directly, saying: "To Saudi and Israel, you have no better friend than Donald Trump." Graham expressed confidence that the U.S. president could expand the Abraham Accords.

Blue and White Chairman Benny Gantz and Graham

Following his visits to Israel, Graham stressed that the country could not continue living under the threat of Iranian missiles and terrorism, saying that regime change in Tehran was the key to Israel's long-term security and that of the broader Middle East.

His passion for golf brought him closer to Trump. He also maintained close ties with Netanyahu and members of the Israeli government over the years. Netanyahu wrote that he and his wife, Sara, "grieve with the American people over the loss of our dear friend, Senator Lindsey Graham."

Netanyahu added: "In our recent meeting, I said, 'Lindsey is a great friend of Israel and a cherished friend of mine. We have no better friend than Lindsey.' Lindsey understood that the security of Israel and America are inseparable. He devoted his life to defending America, strengthening our alliance and standing up for the free world. Israel has lost one of its greatest friends. America has lost a great patriot. I have lost a beloved friend."

Former Mossad chief David Barnea and Graham ( Photo: from social media )

Graham's signature foreign policy goal was bringing Israel and Saudi Arabia closer together, and he invested significant effort in trying to influence Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.