Sirens send millions to shelters after Houthis launch two missiles at Israel

Air raid sirens sounded across central Israel shortly after 1:00 p.m., marking the first alert in three days. The IDF Spokesperson's Unit reported that the alarms were triggered by the launch of two ballistic missiles from Yemen. Shortly afterward, interceptor missiles were seen being fired in response to the Houthi attack.
Shortly afterward, the military reported both projectiles were intercepted. "Following the sirens that sounded a short while ago in several areas in Israel, two missiles launched from Yemen were intercepted prior to crossing into Israeli territory. Sirens were sounded in accordance with protocol," the IDF said.
Sirens were activated in multiple cities, including Jerusalem, Tel Aviv, Ramat Gan, Rishon Lezion, Ramle, Holon, Ness Ziona, Beit Shemesh, Lod, Kiryat Gat, Rosh HaAyin, Rehovot, Modi'in, Kiryat Ono, Beitar Illit, Elad, Kiryat Arba and Hebron.
Following the sirens, departures and landings at Ben Gurion Airport were temporarily halted. Incoming flights, including one operated by Italy’s ITA Airways, were forced to circle over the sea before being cleared to land.
