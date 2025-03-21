Yemen missile launch triggers sirens across central Israel for third straight day

Air raid sirens blared across central Israel and the West Bank late Friday following a Houthi missile attack from Yemen, marking the terror group's third attack in three days. The IDF confirmed that a missile launched by the Houthis was intercepted outside Israeli airspace, and widespread alerts were triggered due to concerns over interceptor debris.
No injuries or damages were reported and the Magen David Adom emergency service reported no calls of incidents were received. Two flights heading to the country from Athens and Frankfurt were delayed clearing for landing at Ben Gurion Airport.
The missile attack comes one day after a previous one by the terror group on Thursday. The Houthis claimed responsibility for the attack, saying they had fired a 'Palestine 2' hypersonic ballistic missile at Ben Gurion Airport. Houthi spokesman Yahya Saree declared that "the target was achieved" and that the strike was a response to "massacres against our brothers in the Gaza Strip."
Several flights en route to Ben Gurion Airport, including an Etihad Airways flight from Abu Dhabi and an El Al flight from London, were briefly diverted but later cleared to land.
The missile strike occurred while Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich was delivering a speech in the Knesset ahead of a budget vote. As alerts appeared on TV screens, Knesset staff warned lawmakers of the missile attack.
Smotrich, unaware of the unfolding situation, questioned, "How is it that we can’t hear anything?" before continuing his speech. Knesset protocol requires lawmakers to evacuate only if an alert is issued specifically for the parliament building.
Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who was not in the Knesset chamber at the time, took shelter in a secure area. Speaking to Channel 14 after leaving his office, Netanyahu said, "The Houthis are already paying — and they will pay more."
This marked the second Houthi missile attack on Israel in two days. On Tuesday, another 'Palestine 2' hypersonic missile was launched toward Be'er Sheva but was intercepted over Saudi Arabia by the Arrow air defense system. The Houthis claimed the attack was in response to Israeli military operations in Gaza and warned they would expand their list of targets if the fighting continued.