Pulled over or in a car accident? Be careful before saying sorry

A police officer signals a driver to pull over and tells him he was speeding. Before the driver even asks what speed was recorded, he replies: “Sorry, I didn’t notice. I’m in a hurry.” From his perspective, it is a way to defuse the encounter and perhaps persuade the officer to let him off. But a statement made out of embarrassment could later be interpreted as confirmation that he was driving above the speed limit.

An apology is rightly seen as an expression of responsibility and a desire to make amends. But on the road, whether dealing with a police officer or following an accident, it is worth distinguishing between regret over what happened and an admission about how it happened. There is no reason to give up on treating others with humanity and respect, but there is reason to be cautious about confirming facts that have not yet been established.

Traffic police patrol car ( Photo: Israel Police )

A driver’s response may be recorded in the traffic report and later used as evidence. For example, “Sorry, I was only holding the phone for a second” effectively confirms that the driver was holding the device. Even an explanation intended to justify certain conduct — such as “Sorry, I didn’t see there was a sign here” — could bolster the claim that the prohibited conduct occurred.

Still, the word “sorry” is not a formula that automatically leads to a conviction. The question the driver was answering, the precise words used and the context all matter. Apologizing for one’s tone is not the same as apologizing for driving through an intersection on a red light. An apologetic statement is also considered alongside the other evidence, not in isolation.

Before rushing to explain, therefore, drivers should understand what they are being accused of. If they choose to respond, their statement should reflect what they know and remember, rather than speculation intended to bring the encounter to an end. There is no place for inventing a version of events, but neither is there a need to agree with an allegation simply because it was stated confidently. Drivers should read the response recorded in the report and ask for any inaccuracies to be corrected.

Drivers sometimes apologize in the hope of receiving a warning instead of a ticket. Admitting to the offense is one of the conditions for receiving a warning, but it does not guarantee one. The possibility is subject to additional conditions and discretion. An admission made solely on the assumption that the officer will let the driver off could leave the driver with both a ticket and a statement that will have to be explained later.

Regret or responsibility

After an accident, the urge to apologize is even more natural. A person gets out of the car, sees a shaken driver or a damaged vehicle and says, “I’m really sorry.” That may simply be a human response to a difficult situation, rather than a considered conclusion about responsibility for the accident.

By contrast, a statement such as “I didn’t look before pulling out of the parking space” contains a factual account that could be significant in determining responsibility. The same applies to a WhatsApp message sent after the incident: The fact that the exchange is personal or written in a conciliatory tone does not prevent the other party from later presenting it in court.

Here too, there are no magic words that guarantee legal protection. “I’m sorry this happened” differs in substance from “I’m sorry I caused this,” but the meaning will be assessed in the context of the entire conversation and the circumstances of the accident. An apology by itself does not replace an examination of the vehicles’ positions, road signs, testimony and documentation.

There is also an important distinction between different types of damages. In a claim for vehicle damage, responsibility for the accident may be a central issue. By contrast, compensation for bodily injuries under Israel’s Road Accident Victims Compensation Law is generally based on no-fault liability. It therefore should not be assumed that a driver who apologized or even accepted responsibility for an accident thereby lost the right to compensation for injuries.

It is important to note that being careful about what one says does not replace drivers’ obligations following an accident: stopping, assisting injured people, exchanging information and reporting the accident as required. Beyond those obligations, it is possible to check on someone’s well-being and help them without determining at the scene who is responsible for everything that occurred.