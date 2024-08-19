Israeli negotiation team returns from Cairo without agreements

The Israeli negotiation team to talks for a hostage release deal and a cease-fire in Gaza returned from Cairo on Monday with no clear progress in the talks at this time. The delegation, consisting of representatives from the Shin Bet, IDF and the Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT), has not yet determined if or when a further meeting will take place.
A source familiar with the negotiations said that these were very critical hours. According to the source, the issue of the Philadelphi Corridor remains unresolved, with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu unwilling to compromise on his position. The gap lies in Israel's willingness to reduce forces in the area, while the Egyptians and Palestinians insist on a full withdrawal.
An Egyptian official noted earlier that the talks with the Israeli delegation in Cairo didn’t achieve any breakthrough, despite the lengthy discussions. According to the official, the negotiations focused on the issue of Israeli presence along the Philadelphi Corridor. "Israel is still insisting on maintaining control of the Gaza-Egypt border and the route that crosses Gaza (Netzarim). The delegation didn’t propose any new options," he said.
Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, who visited the region for the ninth time since the war began, met with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the Prime Minister's Office in Jerusalem on Monday.
The meeting lasted three hours, and the Prime Minister's Office reported it was held in a positive atmosphere. During the meeting, Netanyahu reiterated Israel's commitment to the latest U.S. proposal regarding the release of the hostages, which takes into account Israel's security needs, on which he remains firm.
Earlier, Blinken met with President Isaac Herzog and said: “This is a decisive moment, probably the best, maybe the last opportunity to get the hostages home, to get a cease-fire and to put everyone on a better path to enduring peace and security.”
Despite the optimism expressed by some following the summit in Doha last week, pessimism prevails among those involved in the negotiations. Hamas didn’t outright reject the proposal but said on Sunday the new American proposal "meets Netanyahu's demands, including delaying a permanent cease-fire and not demanding a full withdrawal from Gaza," which holds back a deal.
The terrorist organization’s statement read: "The new proposal addresses Netanyahu's conditions and aligns with them, particularly the postponement of a permanent cease-fire and comprehensive withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and his insistence on continuing the occupation of Netzarim, Rafah Crossing, and the Philadelphi Corridor.”
“Additionally, new conditions have been set in the prisoner exchange document, and Netanyahu has backtracked on other conditions – this prevents the deal from being accepted,” the statement added.
A source familiar with the negotiations said the situation is currently complex and delicate, requiring patience to achieve development. According to him, it’s clear that no deal will be signed without Netanyahu accepting some concessions.
A senior Israeli official claimed Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar is keeping his cards close to his chest. "Maybe he’s waiting for the development of a regional war with Iran and Hezbollah. A deal could be possible only when he realizes he has no other choice," he said.