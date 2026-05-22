Trump’s top spy Tulsi Gabbard steps down, source says she was 'forced out'

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post, apparently because of her husband’s medical condition, Fox News reported Friday evening. However, a source familiar with the matter later told Reuters that Gabbard “was forced to resign.”

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post, apparently because of her husband’s medical condition, Fox News reported Friday evening. However, a source familiar with the matter later told Reuters that Gabbard “was forced to resign.”

U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard is resigning from her post, apparently because of her husband’s medical condition, Fox News reported Friday evening. However, a source familiar with the matter later told Reuters that Gabbard “was forced to resign.”