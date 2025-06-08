First permanent October 7 memorial center opens in Sderot

Just a short distance from the Gaza border, Sderot inaugurated the first permanent memorial center dedicated entirely to the October 7 Hamas massacre.
The center, launched by the ISRAEL-is organization in partnership with the Sderot municipality, is intended to preserve the memory of that traumatic day and document the testimonies of survivors.
Located in an area that itself endured the horrors of the terror attack, the center offers a guided tour that includes real-time audio testimonies, a lookout point toward Gaza, and a virtual reality experience featuring five personal survivor accounts. Visitors are taken on an emotional journey through voices, images, and scenes that present the events from a deeply personal and human perspective.
The project is part of the Tell to Survive initiative, which aims to give both Israelis and international visitors a direct encounter with the story, using interactive technology, audio installations, and survivor testimony.
The initiative is guided by documentary filmmaker Stephen Smith, known for his work documenting thousands of Holocaust survivors, who now focuses on preserving the voices of those who lived through the October 7 terror attack.
ISRAEL-is, an Israeli nonprofit active in grassroots diplomacy since 2017, works in collaboration with the IDF, academic institutions, and communities in Israel and abroad. The organization’s mission is to share the Israeli story with diverse audiences in a direct, educational, and unfiltered way.
- The memorial center is open to the public. For more information, contact [email protected].