Ending the war would hand Hamas a victory, says Israeli security expert

If Israel ends the war against Hamas in Gaza, the terrorist organization would be seen as the victor, according to Gilad Kabilo, an Israeli political and security advisor.
He told ILTV News that the world is already witnessing this in the humiliating parades Hamas has staged with hostages.
“Suddenly, Hamas militants found their uniforms and are showing up in their masks and with their guns as Hamas militants and not as civilians as they've been fighting,” Kabilo said.
He explained that Hamas’s core strategy was to stop the war by taking hostages. The idea that Hamas will eventually release all the hostages contradicts its fundamental strategy of using them as leverage for its survival.
“The general idea right now is to divide between either continuing and extending phase one—meaning the same prices, the same cadence, the same keys that we've been seeing—or to go to a new deal called phase two,” Kabilo said. “The issue here is going to be the timing and the prices, which is more of the micro-technical. But on a larger level, is it going to be an end to the war? Something, in my opinion, that Israel cannot live with, but that for Hamas, is the core issue.”
Watch the full interview: