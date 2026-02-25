Iran signals US bases as targets, showcases missiles with European range | Watch

As Iran negotiates with the United States over its nuclear program , state-linked media outlets have intensified rhetoric highlighting American military bases across the Middle East as potential targets, amid rising regional tensions.

The Arabic-language Iranian channel Al-Alam has aired and circulated videos in recent weeks under the headline “American bases under surveillance,” identifying U.S. military installations in the region that it says are within range of Iran’s ballistic missiles.

Iran signals US bases as targets, showcases missiles with European range

Among the sites featured was Camp Arifjan in Kuwait, described in a Feb. 4 broadcast as a key U.S. logistics and command hub about 55 kilometers southeast of Kuwait City. A separate video published Feb. 5 focused on Al Dhafra Air Base in the United Arab Emirates, portraying it as a strategic intelligence-gathering center supporting air operations and hosting advanced aircraft including F-22 stealth fighters, surveillance planes, drones and AWACS aircraft.

The channel also highlighted Jebel Ali port in the UAE, describing it as one of the most important ports used by the U.S. Navy and a docking site for aircraft carriers and warships, suggesting that its support for U.S. forces places it on a potential target list.

Other videos have referenced Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia, Ali Al Salem Air Base in Kuwait, Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti — described as the largest permanent U.S. military facility in Africa — and Sde Teiman in southern Israel.

Additional footage circulated by accounts linked to Iran’s Revolutionary Guard addressed Hamat Air Base in northern Lebanon, alleging that U.S. transport aircraft land there to deliver logistical support. The base recently drew attention after a drone flying nearby was shot down, briefly prompting heightened alert among U.S. personnel. Lebanese media later reported the drone was privately owned and that U.S. forces apologized for the alarm caused.

Lebanese Defense Minister Michel Menassa said Wednesday that Hamat is a Lebanese air force base operating under the supervision of Lebanon’s military command. He said it hosts foreign training teams under Lebanese army regulations and serves as a reception point for military assistance delivered through authorized channels. He dismissed social media speculation as rumor-driven.

The messaging from Iranian outlets comes as diplomatic officials say Tehran’s latest proposal ahead of renewed nuclear talks in Geneva may not meet Washington’s baseline demands . Israeli officials have assessed that the likelihood of a U.S. military strike on Iran in the near term has again increased.

Israel and the United States have strengthened coordination on missile defense, officials say, including layered systems designed to intercept ballistic threats. These include Arrow 2 and Arrow 3 for long-range interceptions, David’s Sling for medium-range threats and Iron Dome for short-range rockets, as well as U.S. systems such as THAAD and Aegis-equipped naval vessels capable of launching SM-3 interceptors.

U.S. forces in the region include aircraft carriers, destroyers, Patriot and THAAD batteries and fighter squadrons. Israel has also begun integrating a new laser-based air defense system designed to intercept rockets, mortars and drones at lower cost.

Iran possesses a range of ballistic missiles with varying ranges and payload capacities, according to security analysts.

The Shahab-3 has a reported range of 1,300 to 2,000 kilometers and can carry a warhead weighing up to 1,000 kilograms. The Kheibar Shekan has an estimated range of 1,450 to 2,000 kilometers and is designed to maneuver in flight. The Haj Qassem missile, fueled by solid propellant, has a range of 1,400 to 1,800 kilometers and is described by Iranian officials as highly accurate.

Other systems include the Khorramshahr missile, reportedly capable of ranges up to 3,000 kilometers with a heavy payload, the Emad missile with a range of up to 2,500 kilometers and improved accuracy and the solid-fueled Sejjil missile with a range of up to 2,400 kilometers. Iran has also unveiled Fateh hypersonic variants with maneuvering capabilities.

Dr. Yehoshua Kalisky, a senior researcher at the Institute for National Security Studies in Tel Aviv, said Iran remains a major missile power despite damage to some launchers and stockpiles.