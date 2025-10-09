Houthis praise hostage deal, vow to keep backing Gaza, attack Israel: 'Zionist occupation is a core problem'

Mohammed Al-Farah, a member of the Houthis’ political bureau, said Thursday morning that “our people are closely following the agreement announced between the Palestinians and the Israeli enemy. We reaffirm our support for any effort aimed at easing the suffering of the Palestinian people, halting the attacks, breaking the blockade, and ensuring the release of Palestinian prisoners. We welcome any agreement that preserves the Palestinian cause and protects the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people.”

2 View gallery Yemen’s Houthis ( Photo: Mohammed Huwais/ AFP )

He added that “any agreement must lead to an end to the aggression, the lifting of the blockade, and the fulfillment of the Palestinian people’s aspirations for freedom and independence. It must also pave the way for a Palestinian state on all occupied Palestinian land, with Jerusalem as its capital. We hope this agreement will strengthen Palestinian unity, reinforce the steadfastness of the resistance, and open new horizons that preserve the dignity of the Palestinian people.”

“The real issue is the ongoing occupation”

Senior Houthi official Hazam al-Assad wrote on X that “while attention is focused on the agreement, we affirm that the core of the problem is not the fighting or its cessation, but the ongoing Zionist occupation of Palestine, supported by the United States and the West, and legitimized by some Arab regimes. According to the agreement, the Zionist-American aggression must stop, the blockade must be lifted, the crossings opened, prisoners released, and the occupation forces must withdraw from the Gaza Strip. We warn the enemy against evading or violating its commitments.”

Another Houthi official, Nasser al-Din Amer, recalled that “two years ago today, the resistance in Gaza declared that the Zionist prisoners would only be returned through negotiations. Israel vowed to bring them back by force, and the whole world stood by it. Thanks to the fighters’ sacrifices, the patience of Gaza’s residents, and their steadfastness that amazed the world, the fruits of faith, patience, and resilience are now visible.”

2 View gallery A cartoon by “the Houthis’ illustrator,” Kamal Sharaf, about the hostage deal

He added, “On this day two years ago, the Yemeni people, leadership, and army told the people of Gaza: You are not alone, and you will never be alone. We are with you until victory, God willing.”

In a separate statement marking two years since the war began, the Houthis’ political bureau reaffirmed “Yemen’s continued support until the attacks stop and the blockade is lifted.”

Ongoing drone launches and growing threat

The Houthis have continued to launch drones toward Israel this week. The IDF reported several interceptions of UAVs launched from Yemen, although, in a break from their usual practice, the Houthis have not claimed responsibility for any attacks since Sunday.

Throughout the war, Iran-backed Houthi forces in Yemen have said they would stop their assaults once Israel’s strikes on Gaza ended and humanitarian aid was allowed into the enclave. Even if that happens, their military capabilities remain intact and their training continues. In recent days, the Houthis have held armed parades and ceremonies marking the war’s anniversary.

While the Gaza deal may temporarily reduce the Houthis’ pretext for “supporting Palestinians,” experts warn they could still intervene in future Israeli-Palestinian conflicts, including in the West Bank.