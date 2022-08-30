IDF arrests terror suspects after hours-long siege on West Bank home

IDF troops arrested two Palestinian terror suspects on Tuesday, after an hours-long siege on a home near Nablus.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The force entered the West Bank village of Rujeib to apprehend two men alleged to have been involved in recent shooting attacks.

3 View gallery Palestinians clash with troops in the West Bank village of Rujeib during a raid to arrest terror suspects on Tuesday ( Photo: AFP )

According to the military, militants exchanged fire with the soldiers, who responded with anti-tank fire. The troops were unhurt, the military said.

One Palestinian was injured in the shooting exchange.

The father of one of the wanted Palestinians who were hold-up in the surrounded building, arrived on the scene to urge his son to turn himself in. The fathers' plea was eventually answered, and the men surrendered.

3 View gallery Palestinian terror suspects surrender to troops after hours-long siege in Rujeib, near Nablus on Tuesday

The IDF was investigating shooting in the northern West Bank including one incident last Friday when a settlement security vehicle from a nearby settlement came under attack. No injuries were reported at the time and security forces began a search after the perpetrators.

3 View gallery Palestinians clash with IDF troops in Rujeib near Nablus on Tuesday

In a separate incident late on Sunday, two Palestinian militants opened fire at IDF positions in two separate locations. The troops returned fire and launched searches of the area. No injuries to troops were reported in those incidents.

Earlier on Tuesday, militants opened fire on a group of ultra-Orthodox men who entered the West Bank city without authorization, attempting to reach the Joseph's Tomb shrine in Nablus.

After two members of the group were injured, one of them seriously, they appealed to the IDF for help in extracting them from the scene, after their vehicle was set on fire by rioters.







