2 hurt in shooting attack near Nablus's Joseph's Tomb

A group of Israelis who entered the West Bank city of Nablus without authorization, came under fire from local militants. Two were injured, one seriously.

Follow Ynetnews on Facebook and Twitter

The group, made up of residents of Jerusalem and the Haredi settlement of Modi'in Ilit, including a 17-year old youth, were attempting to pray at the "Joseph's Tomb" site.

2 View gallery Car belonging to Haredi men set alight after they illegally entered Joseph's Tomb compound in Nablus

After approximately 30 minutes and as they attempted to seek cover in a near-by field, their vehicle was set on fire by rioters.

They were extracted by IDF troops who transported the wounded to hospitals inside Israel. While some were under investigation for illegally entering the Palestinian Authority.

Extreme Haredi men often attempt to enter the West Bank city without authorization, and come under attack by local residents who throw stones and on occasion also open fire.

In their investigation, the men said they were on their way to the predominately Haredi city of Bnei Brak in central Israel and instead arrived in Nablus. After two of their number were wounded, they reached out to the IDF for help.

2 View gallery IDF forces at sight of shooting attack near Joseph's Tomb on Tuesday

Settlement regional council head Yossi Dagan said Palestinians were targeting Israelis wishing to worship in what is seen as a Jewish holy site and urged Israelis to join the authorized and secured visits of Jewish worshipers, which takes place every month.

The compound has come under attack from Palestinian militants repeatedly with a notable incident occurring last June, when an IDF commander was injured during a visit of hundreds of worshipers.

In August, a Palestinian resident of the area was killed in exchanges of fire with IDF troops.

The Joseph's Tomb structure itself was vandalized by local Palestinians and later renovated.