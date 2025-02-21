Israel braces for 'Coral' winter storm: Tempartures bellow freezing and snowfall

Israel is bracing for the "Coral" winter storm, set to bring with it a significant drop in temperatures and the possibility of snow in higher elevations. According to the Meteorological Service, local showers, mostly light, are expected on Friday from northern Israel to the northern Negev.
Snow will fall on Mount Hermon, and light snowfall may occur in the highest peaks of northern Israel. Precipitation will be accompanied by unseasonally cold temperatures.
On Saturday, intermittent rain is expected in northern and central Israel, with isolated thunderstorms possible, mainly in the north. Snow will continue on Mount Hermon, and light snowfall could occur in the highest peaks of the northern mountains.
Strong winds are also expected, particularly in the south. At night, light snow may fall in the higher elevations of central Israel, including the Samaria and Judea regions, as well as the Negev Highlands, including Jerusalem.
Sunday will be cloudy, with temperatures dropping even further. Light rain is expected, and there is a possibility of light snowfall in the mountains. The highest chance for snow in Jerusalem and the Negev Highlands will be late Sunday night into Monday morning. However, due to limited precipitation, only a thin accumulation is expected—perhaps 1 to 3 centimeters. Any snow that does settle is unlikely to cause road closures. Monday will remain particularly cold, with occasional light rain in some areas.
Dr. Amir Givati, director of the Meteorological Service, stated, "The cold wave is already on its way, and we will begin to feel the temperature drop on Saturday, with further declines on Sunday and Monday. This system is bringing heavy snowfall to neighboring Turkey and Greece, causing disruptions there. However, in Israel, it is primarily expected to bring extreme cold rather than significant snowfall. Any snow that does fall in the central mountains is unlikely to accumulate significantly."
From Saturday night into Sunday and throughout Sunday, the cold wave is expected to bring near-freezing temperatures in the mountains, with possible ice formation and frost, though no significant snowfall. According to the Meteorological Service forecast, temperatures on Sunday night into Monday are expected to drop sharply, reaching -8.2°C on Mount Hermon, -4.1°C in Merom Golan, -3.9°C in El Rom, -3.3°C on Mount Bental, -2.4°C in Kidah, and -2°C in Bar’am.
Temperatures will be unseasonably cold across the country. In Jerusalem, temperatures will range from 5 to 10 degrees Celsius, while Tel Aviv will see a range of 11 to 16 degrees. Haifa will experience temperatures between 10 and 14 degrees, and Safed will drop to between 3 and 9 degrees. Katzrin will range from 5 to 12 degrees, and Tiberias from 13 to 17 degrees. In Nazareth, temperatures will be between 8 and 12 degrees, while Afula will range from 8 to 15 degrees. Beit She’an is expected to range from 9 to 17 degrees, Lod from 9 to 16, and Ashdod from 10 to 16. In Ein Gedi, temperatures will be between 12 and 18 degrees, while Beersheba will range from 7 to 13 degrees. Mitzpe Ramon will see temperatures between 5 and 13 degrees, and Eilat will be the warmest, ranging from 11 to 19 degrees.