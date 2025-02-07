IDF equips troops facing snow in Syria, Lebanon

Under constant threat, IDF Logistics Corps forces delivered weapons, food, fuel and other supplies to maneuvering troops beyond the border Thursday overnight in freezing snow. Despite harsh winter conditions, long convoys continue crossing the border to supply the necessary equipment.
"Winter readiness is an integral part of the IDF's operational preparedness," said IDF Northern Command deputy logistics officer Lt. Col. Fares Nazem.
"We ensure that vehicles, equipment and logistical systems are adapted to extreme weather, providing immediate solutions as needed. Our goal is to enable continuous, safe and effective operations regardless of environmental conditions,” he added.
Although the year’s winter has been dry, temperatures in the northern mountains remain frigid. In recent weeks, logistics forces have supplied over 885,000 winter items, including insulated sleeping bags, snow gear and cold-weather clothing, supplementing existing stock distributed throughout the past year of combat.
More than 1,900 mobile shelters and containerized living quarters have been deployed at permanent and temporary IDF outposts in Syria and Lebanon. These are equipped with heating, air conditioning, electrical panels and fixed or mobile power infrastructure, ensuring adequate facilities for troops, including showers and heating.
Ahead of the weekend, which will remain cold in high-altitude areas beyond the border, troops received hot, fresh meals delivered directly to combat zones.
Soldiers stationed in observation posts, snow-covered ambush positions and weapons search operations in Syria and Lebanon will receive rations suited for winter conditions, while infantry units have been equipped with rapid-cooking meal kits.
"We work around the clock to ensure our forces operate under optimal conditions without critical shortages," Nazem added. "Even in harsh conditions and at night, we continue complex logistical operations because a strong logistics system is key to sustaining continuous combat. This war has proven that without robust logistics, troop endurance cannot be guaranteed."