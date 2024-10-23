'The world is watching, do not fail us': Former Israeli hostage speaks in UN headquarters

Former Israeli hostage Amit Soussana , who was released in the first hostage deal with Hamas after 55 days in captivity, addressed UN ambassadors in a special event held at the international body’s New York headquarters.

“I was held captive alone, chained by my ankle with a metal chain, unable to move, and had to ask for permission to use the bathroom,” Soussana recounted. “In that house, I was sexually assaulted by the Hamas terrorist who guarded me. He forced me to go to the shower and entered the room, pointed his gun at me. He was breathing heavily and had a monstrous, beast-like face.”

Amit Soussana speaking at the UN Security Council

“I knew exactly what he was planning to do, and yet I couldn’t do anything to prevent it. I was utterly helpless. When the assault was over, I wasn’t even allowed to cry or to be sad. I had no one to comfort me and was forced to act nice to the person who had just sexually assaulted me in the most horrifying way,” she added.

“Not a day goes by that I don't think about what that terrible man did to me. We were held in such inhumane conditions. No person should ever be subjected such brutal and ruthless treatment.”

“Now, I speak before the UN Security Council pleading with you to fulfill your duty. Take immediate action to secure the release of those still held captive. Every day that passes steals another piece of their soul and endangers their life. Act now before it's too late, I urge you: do not turn a blind eye to the atrocities being committed against innocent civilians,” she said.

”It is your responsibility to protect human rights, to combat terrorism and to bring those responsible for these heinous crimes to justice. The world is watching, waiting for the UN Security Council to live up to its mandate. I beg you, do not fail us. Secure the freedom of the hostages and ensure that no one else would suffer the same fate,” she called on the international body.

2 View gallery Amit Soussana in front of her burned home in Kibbutz Kfar Aza ( Photo: Amir Levy/Getty Images )

“Remember, it is our collective duty to combat terrorism and protect human rights. The time to act is now.”

Soussana spoke at a special event held at the UN to mark 15 years of the mandate on sexual violence in conflicts, organized by the UN Secretary-General's Special Representative on Sexual Violence in Conflict Pramila Patten. Patten was behind the report released earlier this year by the UN regarding the horrific rapes and sexual violence committed by Hamas terrorists during the October 7 massacre.

In her speech, Patten reiterated her report’s recommendations published last April , which also called for the unconditional release of all hostages, an immediate cease-fire and the facilitation of an independent investigation of sexual violence by Hamas in order to bring the guilty to justice.

2 View gallery Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon ( Photo: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid )

"Amit Soussana bravely shared the horrors, the violence, the sexual violence and the sheer evil she experienced from the moment she was abducted from her apartment in Kibbutz Kfar Aza until her release from Hamas captivity,” Israel’s Ambassador to the UN Danny Danon said during the event.

“Amit, you're strong, powerful and inspiring. Thank you for sharing your story with the world and exposing once again the true face of the Hamas terror organization. It's important to remember that the IDF’s stretched arm will reach anyone associated with Hamas and eliminate them. We won't stop until the release of all 101 hostages held by Hamas."

Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: