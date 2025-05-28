Iran says executed a 'Mossad spy'

Iran announced on Wednesday that it has executed a man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad. "After identification, arrest, and judicial proceedings against Pedram Madani, who was spying for the Zionist regime, and following the complete process of criminal procedure and the final confirmation and upholding of the verdict by the Supreme Court, he was brought to justice and executed," the judiciary's Mizan Online reported.
According to the report, Madani was accused of spying and acquiring "illicit wealth" by receiving euros and bitcoin from Israel. He was found guilty of transmitting classified information and holding meetings with Mossad officers abroad, including in Germany and in the Israeli embassy in Brussels.
Iran's Mehr news agency reported that Madani was trained by the Mossad to enlist operatives, and to gather and transmit classified information to his handlers using encrypted communication systems.
The judiciary said he had travelled to "the occupied territories" -- the term used by Iranian officials to describe all of Israel -- prior to his arrest in 2020–2021.
Mizan added that Madani was ultimately found guilty of "espionage on behalf of the Zionist regime's intelligence service (Mossad)" under charges of waging war against God and "corruption on earth", and was sentenced to death.