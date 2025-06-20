How to help children cope with wartime stress

To help protect children during the Iran-Israel war, parents should try to limit how much news their children consume, according to psychologist Dr. Kamila Forkosh-Lavan.

She said, “Try to do something that also gives you a peace of mind as a parent, meaning, if you're more balanced, your children will feed off of that, and they will be more relaxed as well.”

She warned that otherwise, there can be a “snowball effect” where everyone is crying, screaming, or frustrated.

Forkosh-Lavan also encouraged parents to keep pencils, notebooks, and games accessible to entertain children. In addition, she said not to be afraid to talk to them about their feelings and help them process the stress.

“Try to keep as calm as you can,” she said.

Watch the full interview, which begins at around 46 minutes.