Israel’s plan to maneuver around hostages — and push to capitalize on Gaza strike

Israel is on the brink of a pivotal week as its forces mass at Gaza’s western neighborhoods, finalizing preparations for a renewed ground maneuver dubbed “Gideon Chariots II.” The buildup comes as diplomatic and security tensions escalate across multiple fronts, from failed assassination attempts abroad to mounting unrest in the West Bank .

Nearly 300,000 Palestinians have already fled Gaza City southward, and Israeli defense officials expect many more to evacuate once tanks and armored vehicles push into the city. Yet the most far-reaching consequences may stem not from the battlefield but from last week’s failed Israeli strike on Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar .

IDF strikes in Gaza

Although Hamas’s leadership is believed to have survived unharmed, Israeli officials see an opportunity to leverage the shockwaves of the operation. Defense sources said the incident could reshape hostage negotiations, possibly tilting terms in Israel’s favor.

But uncertainty looms over Qatar’s role. After Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed al-Thani met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, Israeli officials still struggled to gauge whether Doha would retreat from mediation, press ahead, or pivot to using its influence more strategically.

Military and intelligence figures argue Israel may now have greater justification to lean on Egypt as the primary mediator, citing Qatar’s long-standing financial and political support for Hamas.

“The Doha action created turbulence that, if we choose, can be turned to our advantage,” one Israeli officer said. “Within a week, we’ll know if the direction is promising or problematic.”

U.S. envoy and international pressure

The picture may be further clarified with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Israel on Sunday . His arrival comes ahead of a series of high-stakes international developments: a planned UN General Assembly vote on Palestinian statehood, a joint French-Saudi diplomatic initiative, and large protest flotillas heading toward Gaza’s shores.

Arab leaders are also set to convene, where Israel anticipates harsh condemnations of the Doha strike—and possibly concrete countermeasures.

The IDF completed its final preparations for the ground offensive this weekend, assembling hundreds of tanks, armored personnel carriers, and bulldozers along Gaza’s northern edge. Regular infantry units are expected to lead the incursion, supported by brigades already operating on the city’s flanks.

In recent days, Israeli airstrikes pounded Hamas command posts in Gaza City’s Shati neighborhood. Military planners say the coming maneuver will unfold gradually, with brigade combat teams tightening a ring around the city.

Commanders stress that operations could pause at any stage should negotiations for the release of hostages progress. Yet as the advance pushes deeper into Hamas strongholds and underground complexes, extracting concessions will grow harder.

Hostages and urban warfare

Military intelligence has mapped out “coordination fire zones” believed to contain hostages, areas where Israeli forces must move with extreme caution even when encountering armed militants. New battlefield tactics, developed in collaboration with IDF intelligence, aim to reduce risks to captives while maintaining operational momentum.

Still, the army warns political leaders not to expect quick results. Commanders anticipate at least three to four months of fighting and do not believe Hamas will surrender even if Israel captures key parts of Gaza City. Large Hamas contingents remain entrenched in central Gaza and in sprawling displacement camps around al-Mawasi.

Mounting pressure in the West Bank

Simultaneously, the IDF's heightened preparations for the critical week ahead are also affecting a front that has flared again in recent days: the West Bank. The military has warned right-wing politicians against declarations of annexing the territory. Three terror attacks in recent days could trigger a familiar wave of copycat attacks.

Commando units initially slated for Gaza have already been diverted for operations in the West Bank, while regular paratrooper brigades remain stationed there as a precaution. Defense officials admit entire battalions could be pulled from the Gaza maneuver should West Bank violence spiral.

Recent IDF assessments frame the situation as a multi-theater challenge, not confined to Gaza or the West Bank. Israeli officials remain alert to possible escalation from Iran, Hezbollah in Lebanon, or pro-Iranian militias in Syria and Yemen.