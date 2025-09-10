UAE bars Israeli firms from Dubai defense expo after Qatar strike

The United Arab Emirates informed the Defense Ministry on Wednesday that its defense companies are barred from participating in a major security conference in Dubai, Ynet learned on Wednesday.

The decision, communicated to Israeli company executives, cited “security concerns” but follows Israel’s strike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, Qatar . Israeli officials believe the ban is a direct response to the attack.

2 View gallery UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: AP, Alex Kolomoisky )

In a show of solidarity with Qatar, UAE President Mohammed bin Zayed visited Doha on Wednesday, with Jordan’s Crown Prince Hussein and Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman expected to follow.

The Dubai Airshow, a globally significant defense expo, has long featured Israeli firms, which attract considerable attention. Meanwhile, Israeli defense industry workers attending a weapons exhibition in Poland this week were detained and questioned by local police about their military and reserve service.

The UAE joined other nations in condemning Israel’s strike in Qatar, calling it a “treacherous” and “cowardly” escalation that violates international law and Qatar’s sovereignty.

2 View gallery Doha, Qatar ( צילום: Jon Gambrell/AP )

UAE Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed declared, “The UAE stands in solidarity with Qatar and supports all measures to protect its security.” Despite significant damage to a villa in Doha, where Qatari security forces have cordoned off the area, the fate of the targeted Hamas leaders remains unclear.