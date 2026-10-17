Pope Leo XIV to leave hospital after lung cancer surgery

Pope Leo XIV is being released from the hospital on Saturday, four days after lung cancer surgery , and will deliver the traditional noon blessing Sunday from a window overlooking St. Peter's Square, the Vatican announced.

The 71-year-old Leo had the lower lobe of his right lung removed after doctors identified a suspected cancerous nodule. The surgery confirmed he had adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer.

Gallery Pope Leo XIV ( Photo: REUTERS / Remo Casilli )

His personal physician and surgeon said in a separate statement that Leo was “deemed fit for discharge from the hospital” based on blood test results and a chest X-ray performed Saturday morning along with an assessment of his clinical condition.

He is set to leave the hospital in the early afternoon and return to the Vatican, the Vatican said in a brief statement.

During his recovery, Leo continued some of his official duties, including a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin and meetings with senior Vatican aides. Medical bulletins indicated that his condition was steadily improving and that he could carry out normal daily activities independently.

On Friday, the Vatican released the first images of the pontiff since his surgery, showing him celebrating Mass in a hospital chapel while wearing green vestments. Leo distributed Communion to medical personnel and Vatican gendarmes and thanked hospital staff for their care.

Leo underwent surgery Tuesday at Rome's Gemelli Hospital after doctors discovered a small, localized nodule in his right lung during routine medical examinations. The 71-year-old pontiff had publicly disclosed the finding during his Sunday noon prayer, explaining that doctors recommended removing the growth because it had been detected at an early stage.

The operation, led by Gemelli's chief thoracic surgeon, Stefano Margaritora, lasted approximately 90 minutes, although Leo spent about three hours in the operating room. Surgeons removed the entire lower lobe of his right lung in an effort to eliminate the suspected cancerous tissue. Tests conducted during surgery confirmed lung adenocarcinoma, the most common type of lung cancer, a diagnosis doctors had suspected based on preliminary examinations.

Pope Leo XIV, accompanied by his personal secretary, Monsignor Edgard Iván Rimaycuna Inga, celebrates Mass at Rome's Gemelli Hospital on Friday while recovering from lung cancer surgery ( Photo: Vatican Media via AP )

The Vatican said the procedure was completed successfully, on schedule and without complications. Leo regained consciousness after the operation and returned to his hospital room, where he spent a peaceful night, according to a Vatican statement issued Wednesday.

Doctors have not disclosed the tumor's precise size or whether cancer cells were found in nearby lymph nodes, factors that could influence the pope's prognosis and determine whether additional treatment is necessary. Before the operation, oncologists said his outlook could be excellent because the growth was detected early and appeared to be localized.

The pope's next major scheduled engagement is a November 6-17 trip to Latin America, involving about a dozen flights and two helicopter journeys. The Vatican has continued preparations for the visit, although Leo's ability to travel will depend on his recovery.

Meanwhile, doctors are awaiting further test results to establish the cancer's molecular and genetic characteristics, determine whether it has spread beyond the removed lung lobe and assess whether additional treatment will be necessary.

The American pontiff arrived at Gemelli Hospital on Tuesday morning, walking through the main entrance and waving to dozens of well-wishers who had gathered outside. His decision to publicly disclose the diagnosis and planned surgery marked an unusual degree of transparency surrounding the first major health problem reported during his papacy.

Elected in May 2025, Leo has generally maintained an active lifestyle, including playing tennis, and is not known to smoke. He had no previously disclosed major health problems since becoming pope.