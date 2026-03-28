First time in war: missile fire from Yemen targets southern Israel; one killed in Tel Aviv

Sirens sounded in Beersheba and an early warning was issued in Eilat after a Houthi missile was intercepted; a man about 60 was killed in Tel Aviv by an Iranian cluster missile, with additional impact sites in Givatayim and Ramat Gan; another missile was intercepted in the morning

|Updated:
PrintFind an error? Report us
Related Topics
Operation Roaring Lion
Hezbollah
Yemen
Rocket sirens
missiles
Iran
Lebanon
Houthis
Missile fire from Yemen targeted southern Israel for the first time in the war, as Iran continued launches toward multiple regions, including a strike that killed a man in Tel Aviv just before midnight.
Sirens sounded in Beersheba after a missile was launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis. An early warning was issued in Eilat, though no sirens were activated there, and the missile was intercepted, the military said.
Iranian missile intercepted over the Tel Aviv area
(Video: Kobi Koanx)
2 View gallery
זירת הנפילה בתל אביבזירת הנפילה בתל אביב
Impact site in Tel Aviv
(Photo: Yuval Chen)
The launch came hours after the Houthis threatened to join the fighting, warning they were “ready to act” under several scenarios, including further escalation involving the United States and Israel against Iran. The group said its operations are aimed at Israeli and American targets.
2 View gallery
עבד אל-מלכ בדר א-דין אל-חות'י, מנהיג החות'ים בתימןעבד אל-מלכ בדר א-דין אל-חות'י, מנהיג החות'ים בתימן
Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, leader of the Houthis in Yemen
Shortly before midnight, an Iranian cluster missile struck central Israel, killing a man about 60 in Tel Aviv. According to police, the victim was working near the site and did not enter a protected space. Three others were wounded, and additional impact sites were reported in Givatayim and Ramat Gan, causing damage.
Earlier in the morning, another Iranian missile targeting central Israel was intercepted. Overnight, additional launches were reported toward the north and south, including rockets from Lebanon, with no reported casualties in those incidents.
The military also carried out strikes overnight in Tehran and Beirut, as the conflict with Iran entered its second month.
Elsewhere in the region, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said five people were wounded by debris from an intercepted missile near a commercial area in Abu Dhabi. Sirens were also reported overnight in Bahrain, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Iran toward Riyadh.
Separately, U.S. media reports, citing Saudi and American sources, said an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia damaged refueling aircraft and wounded American personnel, two of them critically.
US President Donald Trump
(Video: The White House)
U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at an economic event in Florida, claimed that Iran’s leadership had been severely hit, asserting without providing evidence that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead and that his son may have been killed or seriously wounded. He also urged Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords.
First published: 08:06, 03.28.26
Comments
The commenter agrees to the privacy policy of Ynet News and agrees not to submit comments that violate the terms of use, including incitement, libel and expressions that exceed the accepted norms of freedom of speech.
""