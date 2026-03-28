First time in war: missile fire from Yemen targets southern Israel; one killed in Tel Aviv

Missile fire from Yemen targeted southern Israel for the first time in the war, as Iran continued launches toward multiple regions, including a strike that killed a man in Tel Aviv just before midnight.
Sirens sounded in Beersheba after a missile was launched from Yemen by the Iran-backed Houthis. An early warning was issued in Eilat, though no sirens were activated there, and the missile was intercepted, the military said.
The launch came hours after the Houthis threatened to join the fighting, warning they were “ready to act” under several scenarios, including further escalation involving the United States and Israel against Iran. The group said its operations are aimed at Israeli and American targets.
Shortly before midnight, an Iranian cluster missile struck central Israel, killing a man about 60 in Tel Aviv. According to police, the victim was working near the site and did not enter a protected space. Three others were wounded, and additional impact sites were reported in Givatayim and Ramat Gan, causing damage.
Earlier in the morning, another Iranian missile targeting central Israel was intercepted. Overnight, additional launches were reported toward the north and south, including rockets from Lebanon, with no reported casualties in those incidents.
The military also carried out strikes overnight in Tehran and Beirut, as the conflict with Iran entered its second month.
Elsewhere in the region, authorities in the United Arab Emirates said five people were wounded by debris from an intercepted missile near a commercial area in Abu Dhabi. Sirens were also reported overnight in Bahrain, while Saudi Arabia said it intercepted a ballistic missile fired from Iran toward Riyadh.
Separately, U.S. media reports, citing Saudi and American sources, said an Iranian attack on Prince Sultan Air Base in Saudi Arabia damaged refueling aircraft and wounded American personnel, two of them critically.
U.S. President Donald Trump, speaking at an economic event in Florida, claimed that Iran’s leadership had been severely hit, asserting without providing evidence that Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei is dead and that his son may have been killed or seriously wounded. He also urged Saudi Arabia to join the Abraham Accords.
First published: 08:06, 03.28.26