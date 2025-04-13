'A true Zionist': Netanyahu backs son after 'screw you' tweet against Macron

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday defended his son Yair’s tweet cursing French President Emmanuel Macron, saying he disapproved of the language but supported the substance of the remarks.
In the post, Yair Netanyahu wrote “screw you” in response to Macron’s call for a Palestinian state. The prime minister described his son as “a true Zionist who cares about the future of the country.”
“I love my son Yair,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Like any citizen, he is entitled to his personal opinion, even though I do not accept his style in responding to President Macron’s call for a Palestinian state.”
Netanyahu accused Macron of being “gravely mistaken” in continuing to promote a Palestinian state “in the heart of our land, whose aspiration is the destruction of the State of Israel.” He added that “to this moment, neither a representative of Hamas nor of the Palestinian Authority has condemned the atrocities of the worst massacre of Jews since the Holocaust, which indicates their true attitude toward the Jewish state.”
Get the Ynetnews app on your smartphone: Google Play: https://bit.ly/4eJ37pE | Apple App Store: https://bit.ly/3ZL7iNv
He said Israel “will not jeopardize its existence over illusions disconnected from reality,” and rejected “moralizing lectures on establishing a Palestinian state that would endanger Israel’s existence” from someone “who opposes granting independence to Corsica, New Caledonia, French Guiana and other territories whose independence would in no way threaten France.”