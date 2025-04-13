'A true Zionist': Netanyahu backs son after 'screw you' tweet against Macron

In the post, Yair Netanyahu wrote “screw you” in response to Macron’s call for a Palestinian state. The prime minister described his son as “a true Zionist who cares about the future of the country.”

In the post, Yair Netanyahu wrote “screw you” in response to Macron’s call for a Palestinian state. The prime minister described his son as “a true Zionist who cares about the future of the country.”

In the post, Yair Netanyahu wrote “screw you” in response to Macron’s call for a Palestinian state. The prime minister described his son as “a true Zionist who cares about the future of the country.”

“I love my son Yair,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Like any citizen, he is entitled to his personal opinion, even though I do not accept his style in responding to President Macron’s call for a Palestinian state.”

“I love my son Yair,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Like any citizen, he is entitled to his personal opinion, even though I do not accept his style in responding to President Macron’s call for a Palestinian state.”

“I love my son Yair,” Netanyahu said in a statement. “Like any citizen, he is entitled to his personal opinion, even though I do not accept his style in responding to President Macron’s call for a Palestinian state.”