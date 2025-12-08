Bereaved Israeli mothers embark on healing journey to Uganda

A group of bereaved mothers traveled last week on a resilience journey to Uganda. The participants, mothers who lost their children in the Iron Swords war, will spend eight days in deep, bonding experiences in the heart of Africa: they will go on safari, sail on the Nile River, take part in a chimpanzee trek in the rainforest, all accompanied by a professional team.
The trip is organized by the Journey 4 Hope nonprofit and supported by Mifal HaPais. “Some of the women I know only by name, others I know personally from what we went through after the loss, but I did not know any of them before the war,” said Riki Berkowitz, a school principal whose son Eyal was killed in battle in Gaza in December 2023, speaking before the group’s departure for Uganda.
“On this journey I will meet new sisters. I’m very much looking forward to this encounter, to a meaningful trip with women who are experiencing the same range of emotions that I am.”