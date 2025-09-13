Netanyahu blames Hamas leaders in Qatar for blocking hostage deal and Gaza ceasefire

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday that senior Hamas leaders based in Qatar, whom Israel tried to eliminate in a targeted strike this week, are the main obstacle to a hostage release deal and to ending the war.

“The Hamas terrorists chiefs living in Qatar don't care about the people in Gaza,” Netanyahu wrote in English on X. “They blocked all ceasefire attempts in order to endlessly drag out the war. Getting rid of them would rid the main obstacle to releasing all our hostages and ending the war.”

2 View gallery Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu ( Photo: Shalev Shalom )

His comments came as questions arose in Washington over whether the Israeli strike in Doha had undercut negotiations. On Friday, Politico reported that U.S. President Donald Trump and his advisers privately asked whether Netanyahu himself was trying to derail the talks. A source close to Trump’s national security team and another U.S. official said frustration with Netanyahu has deepened since the attack. “Every time they’re making progress, it seems like he bombs someone,” the source said. “That’s why the president and his aides are so frustrated with Netanyahu.”

Meanwhile, Energy Minister and Security Cabinet member Eli Cohen suggested in an interview with the Saudi outlet Elaph that Hamas officials could also be targeted in Istanbul. “Anyone connected to Hamas cannot sleep safely anywhere in the world,” Cohen said.

Asked whether the United States had been informed in advance of the Doha strike, Cohen replied: “Israel and the United States are certainly coordinated. The U.S. is our greatest ally, especially President Trump, who promotes stability in the Middle East. During his presidencies, the scope of wars has been smaller, and I have no doubt new peace agreements will be signed during his current term.”

Pressed again on advance notice, Cohen said: “Some things cannot be discussed in detail. They received a general notice. We did not say, ‘We are going to do this now.’”

2 View gallery Energy Minister Eli Cohen ( Photo: Alex Kolomoisky )

Cohen accused Qatar of undermining regional stability. “There is a common base between the U.S., Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Israel and others who want stability and prosperity. Qatar is tied to the Muslim Brotherhood. It is not only Israel’s enemy but the enemy of the moderate Islamic axis. It finances Iran and is one of only four countries that give terrorists safe haven — Iran, Qatar, Turkey and Lebanon.”

He also addressed Israel’s military activity in Lebanon and Syria, saying it would continue as long as extremist Islamist groups are present. “Ultimately, our goal is to reach an arrangement. The day Lebanon and Syria abandon these groups, we can sell them energy, water and water technology,” he said.

Regarding Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa’s government, Cohen said Israel’s priorities include ensuring a broad demilitarized buffer zone beyond the 1974 disengagement line, maintaining ties with the Druze community through a humanitarian corridor, preventing deployment of strategic weapons near Israel and stopping Turkey from establishing military bases there. “If Turkey wants to set up bases in Syria, Israel will do the same,” he warned.