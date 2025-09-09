Explosions in the heart of Doha: IDF strikes senior Hamas leaders in Qatar in historic attack

Several explosions were heard Tuesday afternoon in Doha, the Qatari capital, Reuters reported. Witnesses said smoke could be seen rising over the Katara district of the city.
The IDF confirmed the strike, announcing a "precise strike targeting the senior leadership of the Hamas terrorist organization." Qatar has condemned the attack, calling it a violation of international law. The name of the operation targeting the Hamas leaders in Qatar is reported to be "Fire Summit."
"For years, these members of the Hamas leadership have led the terrorist organization's operations, are directly responsible for the brutal October 7th massacre, and have been orchestrating and managing the war against the State of Israel," the IDF said. "Prior to the strike, measures were taken in order to mitigate harm to civilians, including the use of precise munitions and additional intelligence."
"The IDF and Shin Bet will continue to operate with determination in order to defeat the Hamas terrorist organization responsible for the October 7th massacre," the statement also said.
Qatar's Foreign Ministry condemned what it called the "cowardly Israeli attack that targeted residential buildings housing several members of the Hamas political bureau in Doha, the capital of Qatar. This attack constitutes a violation of all international laws and norms and a serious threat to the safety and security of Qataris and residents of Qatar."
An Israeli official said the U.S. was notified before the strike on Hamas leaders, Reuters reported, and President Donald Trump reportedly gave Israel a green light to carry out the strike.
Meanwhile, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson called the Israeli attack "dangerous" and a "violation of international law."
Before Israel claimed responsibility for the unusual action, the Iraqi network Sabrinews reported that the strike targeted a Hamas headquarters in Doha, while a source in Gaza said Hamas leaders were the intended targets. Arab media also reported that the senior figures were attacked as they gathered to discuss US President Donald Trump's proposal for a hostage deal.
The meeting was attended by senior Hamas figures Khalil al-Khayya, Khaled Mashaal, Muhammad Darwish, Razi Hamad, and Izzat al-Rishq. Shortly after the attack, Al-Arabiya reported that al-Khayya had been killed in the attack.
Qatar, which has faced harsh criticism for its financial support of Hamas, also maintains close ties with the United States and has been serving as a mediator in negotiations for the release of hostages held by the militant group in Gaza.
On Monday, reports said Qatari Prime Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani pressed Hamas leaders “to respond positively” to the latest proposal from the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. A source briefed on those talks, held in Doha between the mediator and Hamas representatives, said: “Qatar is pressuring Hamas to respond positively to the latest U.S. proposal, which was conveyed through mediators, and aims to secure a cease-fire agreement and the release of hostages.”
First published: 16:14, 09.09.25