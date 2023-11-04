IDF carries out extensive strikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

The Air Force conducted extensive strikes in southern Lebanon on Saturday in retaliation for mortar and anti-tank missile fire on IDF outposts along the northern border. Israeli fighter jets aircraft targeted Hezbollah arms depots and military targets within Lebanon.

Several skirmishes were recorded at the northern border since the early morning hours. IDF forces eliminated two terrorist cells that intended to fire into Israel. In another incident, mortar shells fired from Lebanon targeted IDF outposts near Dvoranit and Yakinton. This was followed by sirens in the Upper Galilee, where several rockets crashed in unpopulated areas near Dishon. The IDF responded with strikes in Lebanon.

Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi in Cairo on Saturday. Earlier, Mikati met with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in Amman, Jordan. During the meeting, Mikati emphasized Lebanon's commitment to implementing UN Resolution 1701, which was passed following the 2006 Lebanon War and led to the distancing of Hezbollah from the Israeli border.

Meanwhile, the IDF Arabic spokesperson called for the residents of Gaza City to evacuate once again, announcing that Israel will allow movement on Salah al-Din Road going south from 1:00pm to 4:00pm Saturday.

"For your safety, use this time to move beyond Wadi Gaza (Gaza Stream). If you care for yourselves and your loved ones, head south following our instructions. Rest assured that Hamas leaders are already seeing to their own protection," the IDF spokesperson's statement read.

U.S. Special Envoy David Satterfield said on Saturday that “there is an agreed mechanism to bring fuel” into the Gaza Strip when it runs out.

Talking to reporters in the Jordanian capital Amman, he said that there were no recorded instances of Hamas interdicting or seizing aid.

"Fuel in depots in Gaza has been accessed by UNRWA for aid trucks, de-salinization and hospitals in the south of Gaza," he noted.

He also said that between 800,000 to a million people have moved to the south of the Gaza Strip, while 350,000-400,000 remain in the north of the enclave.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said that Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is not someone Turkey can engage with any longer, stating that Ankara has "erased him and tossed him aside," Turkish news agency Anadolu reported Saturday.

Erdoğan told reporters that his Iranian counterpart Ebrahim Raisi would visit Turkey at the end of November to hold talks on Gaza, and that he would also attend a summit of Muslim countries in Riyadh later this month.

Speaking to reporters on his return flight from Kazakhstan on Friday, Erdogan said there would no longer be any trust in the global system if Israel was not stopped and held accountable for what he described as "its war crimes and human rights violations", broadcaster Haberturk and others reported.