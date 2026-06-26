US struck Iranian missile and radar sites in response to Hormuz shipping attack

Explosions were heard Friday evening in the area of the port city of Sirik in southern Iran near the Strait of Hormuz, and shortly afterward the U.S. military said it was behind the strikes. Minutes earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump issued a veiled warning toward Tehran, which had attacked ships in the Strait of Hormuz the previous day using drones.
When asked by reporters in the Oval Office whether there would be consequences for the attack, Trump said: “I don't like the fact they took a shot yesterday — actually, four, we knocked down three — at a ship. They shouldn't be doing that, so you'll find out."
Earlier, the president confirmed in a post on his own social media platform Truth Social that Iran was behind the attack, which had not received official confirmation until his post. “ Iran shot at least four one way attack drones at ships transversing the Strait of Hormuz,” he wrote. “One of the drones solidly hit the upper deck of a large and very expensive cargo carrying ship. Damage was done, but the ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement.”
The U.S. Central Command U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said the strikes were a “strong response” to the attack on a commercial vessel transiting the strait the previous day.
U.S. aircraft struck Iranian missile and drone storage sites as well as coastal radar facilities after Iran hit the merchant vessel M/V Ever Lovely on June 25 using an explosive drone, CENTCOM said.
It added that the Singapore-flagged cargo ship had been sailing from the Strait of Hormuz along the coast of Oman at the time of the attack.
"The unwarranted aggression against commercial shipping by Iranian forces clearly violated the ceasefire." said CENTCOM. "Furthermore, Iran’s dangerous behavior undermined freedom of navigation as commerce increasingly flows through the vital international trade corridor. CENTCOM forces continue to provide safe passage coordination and support to commercial vessels transiting the strait. The US military remains present and vigilant to ensure all aspects of the agreement with Iran are adhered to, obeyed, and in full force and effect."