Report: Hamas to disarm in exchange for political role in Gaza under US deal

Terror group would provide tunnel maps, allow leaders to leave Gaza and see some former officials vetted for a new administration, while Israel has reservations and the Palestinian Authority backs any move ending the war

Einav Halabi
Understandings have been reached between Hamas and the U.S. administration under which the group would hand over its weapons and provide maps of Gaza’s tunnel network in exchange for international acceptance of Hamas as a political party, a Palestinian source told Sky News Arabic.
According to the report, the understandings would also allow members of Hamas’ political and military leadership who wish to do so to leave Gaza, with a U.S. commitment that Israel would not target them in the future.
(Photo: Omar AL-QATTAA / AFP)
The source said Washington has agreed in principle to allow some former Hamas police officers and civil officials to be incorporated into a new governing administration in Gaza, provided they pass Israeli and U.S. security vetting.
The U.S. administration has informed mediators, according to the report, that Israel has reservations about parts of the understandings, particularly regarding Hamas remaining an active political party in the Palestinian arena.
The Palestinian Authority has not raised objections to the reported U.S. understandings with Hamas, the source said, as long as they lead to an end to the war, a ceasefire and accelerated reconstruction in Gaza.
There was no immediate comment from Israel, the United States or Hamas on the report.
