Europe stays out as Putin is ‘in’: Trump unveils Board of Peace and warns Iran

Trump said the board would be “the most prestigious council ever,” adding that it would do much of the work the United Nations was supposed to do. “We will work with the UN, but the Board of Peace will be special,” he said. “It started in Gaza. We have tremendous peace in the Middle East. Nobody thought it was possible. It happened with the destruction of the Iranian nuclear threat. Otherwise it could not have happened.”

Trump said the board would be “the most prestigious council ever,” adding that it would do much of the work the United Nations was supposed to do. “We will work with the UN, but the Board of Peace will be special,” he said. “It started in Gaza. We have tremendous peace in the Middle East. Nobody thought it was possible. It happened with the destruction of the Iranian nuclear threat. Otherwise it could not have happened.”

Trump said the board would be “the most prestigious council ever,” adding that it would do much of the work the United Nations was supposed to do. “We will work with the UN, but the Board of Peace will be special,” he said. “It started in Gaza. We have tremendous peace in the Middle East. Nobody thought it was possible. It happened with the destruction of the Iranian nuclear threat. Otherwise it could not have happened.”

According to reports, the signing ceremony for the board’s charter is scheduled for Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Trump spoke Wednesday evening. Reuters reported that diplomats from several regions said Trump’s invitation felt “less like a choice and more like no choice at all.” A Western official pointed to US positions on tariffs, Iran, Venezuela, Gaza and Greenland as examples of how difficult it is to refuse Washington. “Who can say no to Trump?” an Arab official was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the signing ceremony for the board’s charter is scheduled for Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Trump spoke Wednesday evening. Reuters reported that diplomats from several regions said Trump’s invitation felt “less like a choice and more like no choice at all.” A Western official pointed to US positions on tariffs, Iran, Venezuela, Gaza and Greenland as examples of how difficult it is to refuse Washington. “Who can say no to Trump?” an Arab official was quoted as saying.

According to reports, the signing ceremony for the board’s charter is scheduled for Thursday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, where Trump spoke Wednesday evening. Reuters reported that diplomats from several regions said Trump’s invitation felt “less like a choice and more like no choice at all.” A Western official pointed to US positions on tariffs, Iran, Venezuela, Gaza and Greenland as examples of how difficult it is to refuse Washington. “Who can say no to Trump?” an Arab official was quoted as saying.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was also invited, expressed doubt earlier this week about sitting in the same body with someone he has called a war criminal, as well as with Belarus, a Russian ally. Speaking to reporters, Zelenskyy said his diplomats were reviewing the invitation but added, “Honestly, Russia is our enemy. Belarus is its ally. It is very hard for me to imagine how we could be together with Russia in the same board. Russia is a board of war.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was also invited, expressed doubt earlier this week about sitting in the same body with someone he has called a war criminal, as well as with Belarus, a Russian ally. Speaking to reporters, Zelenskyy said his diplomats were reviewing the invitation but added, “Honestly, Russia is our enemy. Belarus is its ally. It is very hard for me to imagine how we could be together with Russia in the same board. Russia is a board of war.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who was also invited, expressed doubt earlier this week about sitting in the same body with someone he has called a war criminal, as well as with Belarus, a Russian ally. Speaking to reporters, Zelenskyy said his diplomats were reviewing the invitation but added, “Honestly, Russia is our enemy. Belarus is its ally. It is very hard for me to imagine how we could be together with Russia in the same board. Russia is a board of war.”